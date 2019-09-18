Indian climate activist to participate in first-ever Youth Climate Summit in UN

A young climate activist from India is among 100 outstanding climate champions from around the world who will travel to the UN headquarters next week to participate in the first-ever Youth Climate Summit. Vishnu PR, has been selected for a special 'Green Ticket' which will help them to participate in the summit, a platform for young climate leaders to showcase their solutions for climate change on a global stage.

Vishnu, from Thiruvananthapuram, is the CEO of 'Change Can Change Climate Change (C5) Foundation', an organisation focused on climate change mitigation and adaptation projects. C5 is a youth-led initiative that was originally designed as a sustainable volunteer development platform which will be a model for the whole nation starting from Thiruvananthapuram, which has now become a platform with more than 10000 registered youngsters in the district, the UN said.

These projects are operated by creating financially sustainable eco-friendly business models which are seed funded by CSR initiatives and every component operates as sustainable business units and will become self sustainable in the future, thereby creating a social entrepreneurship incubation platform for young entrepreneurs who are working in climate change sectors.

