Iran's Zarif leaving on Friday for U.N. meeting - spokesman

Updated: 19-09-2019 23:24 IST
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is to leave for New York on Friday to attend the U.N. General Assembly, the ministry spokesman tweeted on Thursday, after earlier reports of a U.S. delay in issuing a visa for the visit. "Foreign Minister @JZarif is leaving for New York early on Friday morning to attend the 74th session of the UNGA," spokesman Abbas Mousavi tweeted.

Zarif said earlier on Thursday that U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo was trying to delay issuing visas for the Iranian delegation to the upcoming United Nations General Assembly.

COUNTRY : Iran Islamic Rep
