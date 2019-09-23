International Development News
Greta Thunberg to U.N. climate summit: 'you have stolen my dreams'

Reuters Washington DC
Updated: 23-09-2019 20:21 IST
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg told world leaders at the opening of a United Nations conference on Monday that they had stolen her childhood with "empty words."

"You have stolen my dreams and my childhood with your empty words," Thunberg said at a U.N. climate change summit, admonishing adults for not doing enough to protect the environment.

COUNTRY : United States
