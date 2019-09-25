International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Amid U.S. tensions, Iran's Rouhani warns 'a single blunder can fuel a big fire'

Reuters United Nations
Updated: 25-09-2019 21:13 IST
Amid U.S. tensions, Iran's Rouhani warns 'a single blunder can fuel a big fire'

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani warned world leaders on Wednesday - amid rising tensions between Iran and Washington - that the Gulf region is "on the edge of collapse, as a single blunder can fuel a big fire."

"We shall not tolerate the provocative intervention of foreigners. We shall respond decisively and strongly to any sort of transgression to and violation of our security and territorial integrity," Rouhani told the annual gathering of world leaders for the U.N. General Assembly.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

COUNTRY : United States
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019