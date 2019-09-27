Following are the top foreign stories at 2120 hours

FGN55 PM-2NDLD UNGA At UNGA, PM Modi asks int'l community to stand united against terrorism

United Nations: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday exhorted the international community to stand united against terrorism, which he described as one of the biggest challenges not for any single country, but for the entire world. By Yoshita Singh

FGN29 US-PAK-TERRORISM US asks Pakistan to prosecute terrorists like Saeed and Azhar

United Nations: The US has asked Pakistan to prosecute terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar, saying the reduction of the Indo-Pak tensions would depend on Islamabad's seriousness in taking action against those who engage in "cross-border infiltration".

FGN34 US-LD KASHMIR US seeks 'rapid action' by India to ease restrictions and release of detainees in Kashmir

United Nations: The US hopes to see "rapid action" by India to lift restrictions imposed in Kashmir and release of those detained, a senior official has said, a day after President Donald Trump offered to arbitrate or mediate between India and Pakistan to ease their tensions.

FGN60 CHINA-WAR Didn't fight 'single war' nor 'invaded a single square' of foreign land, says China

Beijing: China on Friday said it has not provoked a "single war or conflict" or "invaded a single square" of foreign land, skirting any reference to the 1962 war with India. By K J M Varma

FGN17 US-NASA-2NDLD CHANDRAYAAN Vikram had hard landing, NASA releases high-resolution images of Chandrayaan 2 landing site

Washington: Vikram had a "hard landing", NASA said on Friday, as it released high-resolution images captured by its reconnaissance orbiter of the Moon's unchartered south pole where the Chandrayaan 2 lander attempted to soft-land during the ambitious mission three weeks ago.

FGN24 PM-2NDLD IRAN PM Modi reaffirms India's support to diplomacy, dialogue for maintaining peace in Persian Gulf

New York: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reaffirmed India's support for giving priority to diplomacy, dialogue and confidence- building for maintaining peace and security in the Persian Gulf amidst tensions in the region, as he held in-depth talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani. By Yoshita Singh

FGN16 SAARC-JAISHANKAR-LD TERRORISM Terror elimination precondition for cooperation in South Asia: Jaishankar

New York: Elimination of terrorism in all its forms is a "precondition" for fruitful cooperation in South Asia, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said, in a veiled attack on Pakistan while emphasising that the relevance of the SAARC will be determined by decisive actions against the scourge. By Yoshita Singh

FGN31 US-PAK-CHINA Why are you only bothered about Muslims in Kashmir and not in China: US asks Pakistan

United Nations: The US has asked Pakistan why it is only bothered about the human rights of Muslims in Kashmir and is not highlighting the "horrific conditions" that continue to exist for the members of the community throughout China.

FGN30 UK-INDIAN-BBC BBC rules against Indian-origin presenter's anti-Trump comment

London: The BBC has upheld a complaint against its flagship news show presenter, Naga Munchetty, for an apparent breach of the broadcaster's strict impartiality guidelines after she criticised comments made by US President Donald Trump on air. By Aditi Khanna

FGN18 UN-INDIA-NAM Terrorism among most flagrant threats to international peace, security: Muraleedharan

New York: India has called for implementing "without exceptions or double standards" all existing international laws to combat terrorists and their enablers, saying terrorism is among the most flagrant threats to international peace and security.

FGN10 ISRAEL-GANDHI-LETTER Gandhi's 80-year-old letter wishing Jews "era of peace" unveiled in Israel

Jerusalem: A short handwritten letter by Mahatma Gandhi 80-years-ago on the same day the World War II broke out, wishing the "afflicted (Jewish) people" an "era of peace", has been unveiled for the first time by the National Library of Israel. By Harinder Mishra IND IND

