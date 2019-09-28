International Development News
PM Modi discusses terrorism with Cyprus president

PTI United Nations
Updated: 28-09-2019 04:55 IST
Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades discussed issues of regional and international significance, including terrorism, during their bilateral meeting here. Modi and Anastasiades met on the sidelines of the High Level Segment of the UN General Assembly session Friday. Both leaders discussed the broad spectrum of bilateral relations.

In 2018-19, the bilateral trade stood at 464 million dollars. The two leaders stressed the need to enhance the volume of bilateral trade and investment given the considerable potential and strengths of the two economies, according to an official press release. Modi expressed gratitude to the government of Cyprus for its support to India's candidature for the UNSC permanent membership in an expanded Security Council, NSG and other international platforms.

He reiterated India's consistent support for the independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and unity of the Republic of Cyprus. Modi invited President Anastasisdes to join the International Solar Alliance.

