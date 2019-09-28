Istanbul: Earthquake shakes Turkish capital and nearby cities

An earthquake shook the Turkish capital and nearby cities on Saturday, according to real-time earthquake info provider EMSC. The Istanbul earthquake was felt by many and dozens of people posted about it on Twitter.
EMSC also received many felt reports, while most of them seem to be from Istanbul, a few are from nearby cities as well.
M3.8 #earthquake (#deprem) strikes 39 km SW of #Esenyurt (#Turkey) 12 min ago. Updated map of its effects: pic.twitter.com/Lh5uBfZmRt— EMSC (@LastQuake) September 28, 2019
Further details about the Istanbul earthquake are awaited.
This is a Breaking News story and will be updated shortly.