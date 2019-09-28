International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Istanbul: Earthquake shakes Turkish capital and nearby cities

Devdiscourse News Desk Istanbul
Updated: 28-09-2019 16:53 IST
Istanbul: Earthquake shakes Turkish capital and nearby cities

An earthquake shook the Turkish capital and nearby cities on Saturday, according to real-time earthquake info provider EMSC. The Istanbul earthquake was felt by many and dozens of people posted about it on Twitter.

EMSC also received many felt reports, while most of them seem to be from Istanbul, a few are from nearby cities as well.

Further details about the Istanbul earthquake are awaited.

This is a Breaking News story and will be updated shortly.

COUNTRY : Turkey
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019