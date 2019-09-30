International Development News
Development News Edition
Give Feedback

Earthquake hits parts of Croatia, no damage reported

Devdiscourse News Desk Zagreb
Updated: 30-09-2019 15:21 IST
Earthquake hits parts of Croatia, no damage reported

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A minor earthquake has hit parts of Croatia on Monday, according to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The magnitude of the quake measured 3.4 on the Ritcher scale. The epicenter of the quake was located 42 km north of Split at a depth of 2 km.

There are no reports of damage yet.

A number of felt reports were received from Split and Sinj. One witness in Sinj 19 km south from the epicenter said the quake was short but strong while another called it a "short trembling."

Another witness reported to the EMSC, "Little bit of shaking on the third floor."

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.

COUNTRY : Croatia
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019