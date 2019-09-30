Earthquake hits parts of Croatia, no damage reported

A minor earthquake has hit parts of Croatia on Monday, according to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The magnitude of the quake measured 3.4 on the Ritcher scale. The epicenter of the quake was located 42 km north of Split at a depth of 2 km.

There are no reports of damage yet.

A number of felt reports were received from Split and Sinj. One witness in Sinj 19 km south from the epicenter said the quake was short but strong while another called it a "short trembling."

Another witness reported to the EMSC, "Little bit of shaking on the third floor."

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.