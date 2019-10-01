California: Earthquake shakes Ridgecrest, nearby cities; no damage reported

A minor earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.5 shook parts of California in the early morning hours on Tuesday, real-time earthquake info provider EMSC said. It was reportedly felt in Ridgecrest and nearby cities.
There have been no reports of damage due to an earthquake in California.
Felt #earthquake (#sismo) M3.5 strikes 16 km NE of #Ridgecrest (#California) 3 min ago. Please report to: https://t.co/ff7cvlptqX pic.twitter.com/iITtHDhp2e— EMSC (@LastQuake) October 1, 2019
Further details about the California earthquake are awaited.
This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.