California: Earthquake shakes Ridgecrest, nearby cities; no damage reported

Devdiscourse News Desk Ridgecrest
Updated: 01-10-2019 18:53 IST
A minor earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 3.5 shook parts of California in the early morning hours on Tuesday, real-time earthquake info provider EMSC said. It was reportedly felt in Ridgecrest and nearby cities.

There have been no reports of damage due to an earthquake in California.

Further details about the California earthquake are awaited.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

COUNTRY : United States
