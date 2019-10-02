Govt allocates $6 million to encourage diversity in science

The Government is allocating $6 million towards programs that encourage diversity in science, Research, Science and Innovation Minister Megan Woods announced.

Speaking at the opening of the University of Canterbury's new Beatrice Tinsely building, Minister Woods said the Government is focussed on supporting research organisations to continue the great work they are doing to break down the barriers that exist for underrepresented groups in the science system.

"This extra support will help more research and science institutions to take ownership and break down the structural and societal barriers that exist for underrepresented groups in the science system, including Māori and Pasifika groups and women," says Megan Woods.

"To achieve our ambitious goals we must guarantee that we are capturing the very best ideas and talent. This can only be done if all groups are given the opportunity to take part in the science system. The programs we are funding will help to identify, spread and embed best practice across the sector and make equity, diversity, and inclusion everyday practice.

One of the key initiatives that will be funded includes institutional equity, diversity, and inclusion capacity-building grant.

"The grant will help organisations that perform research, to develop and implement projects and resources that promote diversity and inclusion in the science workforce. More details on the grant will be announced later this year.

"I want to see a science research system that attracts, promotes and reflects our people - one that asks the hard questions and tackles the big challenges. The investment that I have announced today will support research organisations to achieve this vision," says Megan Woods.

The Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment's Diversity in Science Statement was launched last year. This is a step towards achieving the long-term ambition for a research workforce that reflects the diversity that can be found in Aotearoa New Zealand. The Statement is now also available in te reo Māori.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)