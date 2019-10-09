San Jose: Earthquake shakes California; no damage reported yet

A light earthquake shook the San Jose city in California on Wednesday at around 2:15 pm, according to real-time earthquake info provider EMSC. There have been no reports of damage yet.

The earthquake comes as thousands of residents are hit by a power outage.

Dozens of people flooded Twitter with related tweets right after the earthquake in San Jose.

that earthquake was the entire state of california giving pg&e a vibe check — galo thymos huge jorts (@theophage_) October 9, 2019

So if the power getting cutoff to 800,000 people weren't enough, we just had a magnitude 3.4 earthquake in San Jose. Everything is fine! pic.twitter.com/2KtBslC3yj — Martin Ortiz (@newsortiz) October 9, 2019

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.