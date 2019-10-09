International Development News
San Jose: Earthquake shakes California; no damage reported yet

Devdiscourse News Desk San Jose
Updated: 09-10-2019 15:44 IST
A light earthquake shook the San Jose city in California on Wednesday at around 2:15 pm, according to real-time earthquake info provider EMSC. There have been no reports of damage yet.

The earthquake comes as thousands of residents are hit by a power outage.

Dozens of people flooded Twitter with related tweets right after the earthquake in San Jose.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

COUNTRY : United States
