Russia calls on Turkey, others to exercise restraint in northeast Syria

Reuters Moscow
Updated: 11-10-2019 16:17 IST
Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday called on Turkey and others to show restraint in northeast Syria, a sign of Moscow's growing concern about a Turkish military operation there against Kurdish forces.

The ministry said in a statement it was important not to allow the situation there to be further destabilised, calling what was happening a matter "of the most serious concern."

It called for talks to be held between the Syrian government and Kurdish forces and said it was ready to help facilitate such dialogue.

COUNTRY : Russian Federation
