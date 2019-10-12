Japan: Earthquake reported from Tokyo, Honshu amid Typhoon Hagibis panic

A moderate-to-strong earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.5 has struck parts of Japan on Saturday amid typhoon Hagibis panic in the country. Dozens of people who were already alert for the powerful typhoon instantly flooded Twitter with tweets about the Japan earthquake.

There have been no reports of any structural damage or injuries due to the tremors. Many people have tweeted about the earthquake in the Japanese capital Tokyo.

Was just having a nap.... woke up with the building shaking from an earthquake in Tokyo, just as the rain and wind is pickup for #TyphoonHagibis. pic.twitter.com/vHN0LrkhQV — Daryn Hillhouse (@Daryn_H) October 12, 2019

See LIVE Tracker of Typhoon Hagibis winds here.

The earthquake in Japan comes as Typhoon Hagibis is heading towards the country's coast, as potentially record-breaking rains and high winds sparked evacuation orders for more than 1.6 million people.

The storm, which the government warned could be the strongest to hit Tokyo since 1958, has already brought record-breaking rainfall in Kanagawa prefecture south of Tokyo with a whopping 700 mm (27.6 inches) of rain over 24 hours.

Further details are awaited.

This is a developing story.