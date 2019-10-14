BBC launches new 'Click Gujarati' TV show

The BBC has launched a weekly technology show in Gujarati on its partner channel Gujarat Samachar Television (GSTV) to reach out to a wider Indian audience base. 'Click Gujarati', aired for the first time on Saturday, covers latest technology news and innovations in the fast-developing world of technology and internet and serves as a guide to all the latest gadgets, websites, games and computer-industry news from all over the world.

“I am pleased that BBC's technology and innovations programme ‘Click’ will now be available to our Gujarati TV audiences,” said Simon Kendall, Business Development Director for BBC World Service. “An ideal watch for tech savvy entrepreneurs, this programme is a step towards building a deeper relationship with the Gujarati TV audiences who already appreciate our daily BBC News Gujarati TV bulletin on partner GSTV,” Kendall said.

BBC World Service had expanded its Indian regional language offering with the launch of its first Gujarati language television news bulletin, 'BBC Samachar', on GSTV last year and 'Click Gujarati' marks an expansion of that tie-up. Ankur Jain, Service Editor, BBC News Gujarati, adds: “Be it impactful global news or stories close to hearts of Gujaratis, BBC News Gujarati ‘Samachar’ has brought the world to the screens of GSTV audiences.

“With ‘Click’, we aim to tell fascinating science and technology stories from across the globe. Be it renewable energy initiatives in Gujarat’s Kutch or human-like robots in an American robo lab, ‘Click’ will take audiences to an unseen and exciting world,” he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)