UN envoy meets with Syrian foreign minister in Damascus

Reuters New York
Updated: 16-10-2019 15:26 IST
United Nations Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen held talks with Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moualem in Damascus on Wednesday, his spokeswoman said. Pedersen was expected to raise Turkey's week-old incursion in northeastern Syria, diplomats said.

His trip had been planned to discuss preparations for the first meeting of Syria's Constitutional Committee, due to take place in Geneva on Oct. 30.

COUNTRY : United States
