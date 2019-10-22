DIARY-Political and General News Events from Oct. 22

For other diaries, please see:

---------------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events ---------------------------------------------------------------- TUESDAY, OCTOBER 22 ** MOSCOW/ TOKYO - Indian Oil Minister Dharmendra Pradhan will visit Russia, Japan (to Oct.26). ** BERLIN - German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas receives his counterpart from Lithuania, Linas Antanas Linkevicius - 1145 GMT. CAPE TOWN/PARIS/BERN - Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi will pay an official visit to South Africa, attend meetings in France and Switzerland (to Oct. 23).

TOKYO - India's President Ram Nath Kovind to visit Japan (to Oct. 23). STRASBOURG, France - The President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker and the President of the European Council Donald Tusk discuss with EU lawmakers the outcomes of last week's EU summit on Brexit, the Balkans, Turkey and the EU's long-term budget - 0700 GMT

BERN, Switzerland - China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis - 0855 GMT SOCHI, Russia - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will visit Russia's Black Sea resort city of Sochi.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 23 ** SOCHI, Russia - Russia hosts a Russia-Africa summit co-chaired by President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi (to Oct. 24). BRUSSELS - NATO Secretary-General Jeans Stoltenberg holds a news conference ahead of a two-day meeting of the military alliance's defence ministers.

LIBYA – Eight anniversary of declaration of Libya's Liberation. VAN, Turkey – Eight anniversary of earthquake that killed more than 600 people and injured more than 4,000 others. Botswana - Botswana National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 24 ** BOGOTA - OECD Economic Surveys: Colombia 2019. ** NUR-SULTAN - Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky and Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko will make an official visit to Kazakhstan (to Oct. 25). BEIJING - Brazil President Jair Messias Bolsonaro visits China (to Oct. 26).

BRUSSELS - NATO Defence ministers meet in Brussels (to Oct. 25). SOCHI - Russia hosts Russia-Africa summit co-chaired by President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, OCTOBER 25 ** BAKU - Turkmenistan President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow will pay a working visit to Azerbaijan. BAKU - Iran's President Hassan Rouhani to visit Baku for Non-Aligned Summit (to Oct. 26). SYDNEY - Fijian Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama to attend dinner in Sydney.

- - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, OCTOBER 27 MOSCOW - Cuba's President Miguel Diaz-Canel visits Russia (to Oct. 30).

URUGUAY - Uruguayan Chamber of Senators election. URUGUAY – President election.

URUGUAY - Uruguayan Chamber of Representatives election. OMAN - Omani Consultative Assembly election.

BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Chamber of Deputies. BUENOS AIRES - Election for Argentinian Senate. BUENOS AIRES - Election for President. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, OCTOBER 29 ** RIYADH – Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Saudi Arabia (to Oct. 31). BRUSSELS - Vice-president of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis to speak at event in Brussels along with managing director of the ESM Klaus Regling - 1300 GMT

GREECE - European and Arab officials meet in Athens to discuss issues ranging from climate change to migration and sustainable development (to Oct. 30). - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, OCTOBER 31 BANGKOK – ASEAN Senior Officials' Meeting (to Nov. 4).

ISTANBUL - UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres will visit Turkey. BANGKOK - Leaders from Southeast and East Asian nations gather in Bangkok to attend the 35th ASEAN Summit and related summits before handing over the chairmanship to Vietnam (to Nov. 4). LONDON - UK Speaker of the House John Bercow will step down on 31-Oct-2019.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 1 ATHENS - Chinese President Xi Jinping to visit Greece.

- - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 4 GENEVA - OECD Economic Surveys: Switzerland 2019 - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6 GLOBAL - International Day for Preventing the Exploitation of the Environment in War and Armed Conflict. - - - - - - - - -

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7 TIRANA, Albania - 2019 OECD/IOPS Global Forum on Private Pensions (to Nov. 8) BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. BUDAPEST - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Hungary.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8 BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 11 BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting.

SANTIAGO, Chile - Heads of states from participants in the year-long Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum gather for final meeting (to Nov. 17). - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 12 GLOBAL - World Pneumonia Day. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Defence) meeting.

- - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 13 ** VIENNA - OECD Economic Surveys: Austria 2019. YANGON, Myanmar – 9th Anniversary of release of Myanmar's Detained Opposition Leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, from house arrest. WASHINGTON D.C. - President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan to pay an official visit to Washington and meet with U.S. President Donald Trump.

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 14 GLOBAL - World Diabetes Day. - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 15 HAVANA - Spain's King Felipe and Queen Letizia begin their first state visit to Cuba where they will attend the celebrations of Havana's 500 years of founding. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council (Budget) meeting.

SANTIAGO - China's President Xi Jinping in an official visit to Chile meets Chile's President Sebastian Pinera. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 16

GLOBAL - International Day for Tolerance. - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 17

GLOBAL - World Prematurity Day. GLOBAL - World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims.

WELLINGTON - Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall visit New Zealand (to Nov. 23). BELARUS - Belarusian Chamber of Representatives election. SRI LANKA -Referendum election. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 18 VUKOVAR, Croatia – 28th anniversary of Vukovar massacre. On Nov. 18, 1991, Serb militia and Yugoslav army troops who refused to accept Croatia's Independence captured the once prosperous, ethnically mixed town on the banks of the Danube, after reducing it to rubble in a brutal three-month siege. - - - - - - - - -

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19 BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 20 BANGKOK – Pope Francis will visit Thailand (to Nov. 23)

- - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 21 GLOBAL - World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day.

BANGKOK - Pope Francis meets Thai king Vajiralongkorn during his official visit to Thailand. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. BANGKOK - Pope Francis attends welcome ceremony by Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha and will give a speech on the second day of his visit.

- - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 22

NAGOYA, Japan - Japan hosts a two-day meeting of G20 Foreign Ministers in Nagoya (to Nov. 23). - - - - - - - - -

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23 TOKYO – Pope Francis will visit Japan, during which time he will go to Hiroshima and Nagasaki as well as Tokyo (to Nov. 26). - - - - - - - - - SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 24 TOKYO - Pope Francis departs for Nagasaki to speak at the Atomic Bomb Hypocenter Park and hold a Holy Mass - 2200 GMT.

TOKYO - Pope Francis arrives in Tokyo from Hiroshima ahead of his Tokyo agenda, including meeting Emperor Naruhito and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe - 1310 GMT. SWITZERLAND – Referendum election. - - - - - - - - -

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25 GLOBAL - International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women. TOKYO - Pope Francis to meet Japanese Emperor Naruhito

TOKYO - Pope Francis meets Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, authorities, and the Diplomatic Corps at the prime minister's office. BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting.

- - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26

MUMBAI, India - 11th anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 lasted nearly three days and left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen. - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27 NAMIBIA – Referendum election.

NAMIBIA - Namibian National Assembly election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 3

LONDON - NATO Heads of State and Government will meet in London (to Dec. 4). - - - - - - - - -

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 4 BRATISLAVA, Slovakia - OSCE holds Council of Ministers meeting in Bratislava. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 5

VIENNA - 177th Meeting of the OPEC Conference - - - - - - - - -

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 6 VIENNA - 7th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event.

