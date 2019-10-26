Mild tremors hit Palghar

Maharashtra's Palghar district experienced a mild tremor, measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale, on Saturday, an official said. An earthquake, measuring 2.7 on the Richter scale within a depth of 5 km, was experienced at around 8.45 am in the district, chief of disaster cell Vivekanand Kadam said.

No damage of property or casualty has been reported, he added. The district experienced at least six tremors in the duration of 40 minutes a couple of days ago.

Dhundalwadi in Dahanu taluka is the epicentre of earthquakes in Palghar district and has been experiencing tremors for the last one year..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)