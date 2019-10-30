International Development News
Development News Edition

At 35%, stubble burning share in Delhi's pollution maximum so far: SAFAR

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 30-10-2019 17:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 30-10-2019 17:12 IST
At 35%, stubble burning share in Delhi's pollution maximum so far: SAFAR

The share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution has risen to 35 percent, the season's highest, and the hazardous haze shrouding the city on Wednesday can be "purely" attributed to it, said the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor SAFAR. Extremely calm surface winds on Tuesday night aggravated the problem, it said.

Northwesterly winds, which are favourable for plume transport, will continue to blow in the region for another two days, it predicted. "After recovering from firecracker smoke, Delhi's overall air quality has again plunged into 'severe' category. It can be purely attributed to stubble fire the share of which increased to 35 per cent today," SAFAR said in a report.

However, Haryana and Punjab have recorded around 1,500 fewer farm fires in the last 24 hours, it said. A marginal improvement in the air quality is predicted on Thursday due to an expected increase in wind speed which will help disperse pollutants faster.

On Thursday, the share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution is predicted to be 27 percent. Delhi continued to wilt under a smoky haze for the second day on Wednesday with its air quality remaining in the severe category.

The city's overall air quality first dropped to "severe" levels on Monday night, primarily due to the impact of firecracker emissions, stubble burning and unfavourable weather. Pollution levels remained "severe" for most part of the day on Tuesday as a thick smog shrouded the city and the satellite towns of Gurugram, Ghaziabad, Greater Noida and Noida.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update, Filming wrapped, Instagram pics for entertainment

Edelweiss Financial Services bags National CSR Award

Govt likely to order SFIO probe against crisis-hit DHFL for financial irregularities: Official

Head, facial injuries from cycling have remained steady over past 10 years

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Goa govt to spend around Rs 18 crore on hosting 50th IFFI

The Goa government would spend around Rs 18 crore on hosting next months International Film Festival of India IFFI here, an office-bearer said on Wednesday. Of the total budget, Rs 5.5 crore would be raised through sponsorships to reduce t...

Bolivia Foreign Minister: OAS audit of October 20 election result will be "binding"

An Organisation of American States OAS audit of Bolivias disputed election results will begin on Thursday and be binding for all parties, Foreign Minister Diego Pary said on Wednesday.President Evo Morales, a leftist seeking a fourth term, ...

As pollution plagues Delhi, calls grow to shut schools and axe sport events

Some doctors and residents urged New Delhi authorities to shut schools and cancel outdoor sporting events in the Indian capital as air pollution remained at the most severe level for the second day running on Wednesday.Farm fires raging in ...

Niger military base attacked; casualties feared - report

A deadly military base in southeast Niger was attacked on Wednesday, AFP news agency reported citing local sources. Casualties are feared in the incident.BREAKING Deadly attack on military base in southeast Niger local sources pic.twitter.c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019