International Development News
Development News Edition

North Korea fires short-range projectiles: South's military

  • PTI
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 31-10-2019 20:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 31-10-2019 20:29 IST
North Korea fires short-range projectiles: South's military
Image Credit: ANI

North Korea fired two short-range projectiles on Thursday, the South's military said, with nuclear talks between Pyongyang and Washington at a deadlock. The weapons were launched from South Pyongan province in an easterly direction over the sea, Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.

They flew 370 kilometers (230 miles) at a maximum altitude of 90 kilometers, they said, adding: "We are maintaining readiness and monitoring in case of additional launches." In Washington, a senior Trump administration official said the United States was "aware of reports" and "continuing to monitor the situation and consulting closely with our allies in Japan and South Korea."

It was the latest in a series of launches by the North but the first since October 2, when it fired a sea-launched missile in a provocative move -- a submarine-based missile capability would change the military balance. The North then walked away from working-level nuclear talks with the US in Sweden, saying it was disappointed at the lack of "new and creative" solutions offered by Washington.

Pyongyang is under multiple sets of international sanctions over its nuclear weapon and ballistic missile programs, which it says it needs to defend against a possible US invasion. It is demanding the easing of the measures and has repeatedly urged Washington to come forward with a new offer by the end of this year.

The South's National Security Council expressed "strong concern" over Thursday's launch and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe condemned it, saying it "threatens peace and stability of the country and the region". The North had carried out more than 20 launches this year, he told reporters: "It is clear that the objective is to improve its missile technologies. It is necessary to further strengthen our security surveillance."

Japan's defense ministry described the weapon as "like a ballistic missile". Pyongyang is banned from ballistic missile launches under UN Security Council resolutions. Talks between Pyongyang and Washington have stalled since the Hanoi summit between Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump broke down without an agreement in February.

The meeting had been intended to build on their high-profile first summit in Singapore last year when Kim signed a vague pledge to work towards "denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula". On Sunday, the North's state media carried a statement from Kim Yong Chol -- previously the North's counterpart to US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo -- accusing Washington of seeking to "isolate and stifle the DPRK in a more crafty and vicious way than before".

He lauded the "close personal relations" between Kim and Trump, but warned: "There is a limit to everything." The latest launch displayed Pyongyang's frustration over the absence of concessions in nuclear talks, analysts say. "The launch is a display of its warning to both Seoul and Washington that it can carry out more military activities unless the US comes up with a 'new method'," said Lim Eul-Chul, professor of North Korean studies at Kyungnam University.

Thursday's launch came despite Kim sending a message of condolence to the South's President Moon Jae-in on Wednesday for the death of his mother, who was born in the North. "From our perspective, the North's behavior is not rational that it does something like this during the mourning period," Lim said.

"But the launch today shows that the true nature of North Korea is inexplicable in our value system." Contact between the North and South have stalled since Hanoi and Pyongyang has repeatedly excoriated Seoul for joint military drills with Washington and not following through on inter-Korean agreements signed last year.

Kim last week inspected the Mount Kumgang complex which once hosted Southern tourists visiting the North -- a symbol of inter-Korean cooperation -- and ordered the demolition of Southern-built facilities. Pyongyang this week refused Seoul's request for face-to-face meetings to discuss the issue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

South Africa: Light earthquake shakes Durban, nearby cities of KwaZulu-Natal

Yes Bank stock zooms over 38 pc on USD 1.2 bn investment buzz

CBDT extends deadline for filing of all types of income tax returns to Nov 30 in the UTs of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh

Easy Fire: Evacuation orders, road closures in Simi Valley

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Death toll from Yemen's war hit 100,000 since 2015

Cairo, Oct 31 AP Yemens civil war has killed more than 100,000 people since 2015, a database project that tracks violence said Thursday. The Armed Conflict Location Event Data Project, or ACLED, said in a new report its death toll includes...

WB tourism secy shifted in IAS cadre reshuffle

The West Bengal government on Thursday shifted principal secretary of tourism Atri Bhattacharyya to the department of Consumer Affairs, considered less important. Atri Bhattacharyya was earlier the home secretary. According to a notificati...

Gzb: 100 quintals of e-waste seized; admin says NSA against those burning it

The Ghaziabad district administration on Thursday warned it will slap the stringent National Security Act NSA against those who indulge in burning electronic waste, after a whopping 100 quintals of e-waste was seized in Loni area here, offi...

Steelers LB Chickillo off commissioner's exempt list

The Pittsburgh Steelers returned linebacker Anthony Chickillo to the active roster after he was removed from the commissioners exempt list, the team announced Thursday. He is now eligible to play and practice.The League will continue to con...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019