International Development News
Development News Edition

Competing species help each other out as "frenemies": Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Updated: 02-11-2019 12:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 02-11-2019 12:31 IST
Competing species help each other out as "frenemies": Study

Social connections between animals, including those belonging to competing species, play a much bigger role in ecology than previously believed, according to a study. The researchers, including those from University of California (UC) - Davis in the US, said that some animals in the wild like gazelles, wildebeests, or zebras become aware of the presence of a predator such as a lion by seeing how other species in their vicinity react, using their social network to keep themselves safe.

The study, published in the journal Ecology, is the first to describe an ecology model taking this kind of short-term information sharing into account at the population level. "There's mounting evidence that different species pay attention to each other in the wild, especially if they share predators. The theory of ecology has lagged behind," said study co-author Mike Gil from UC Davis.

According to the researchers, ecologists traditionally focused on competition between species for food and other resources. "But we typically leave out the specifics of animal decision making and social behaviour," Gil said.

The researchers hope to understand how the populations of different species interact with each other and change over time. The effects of such short term behavior are especially strong at low population densities, he said.

When the number of animals of a species living in a specific region is high, the models show that the competition between species is a stronger influence of their overall behavior, the study noted. According to the researchers, the new theory could clear up some existing puzzles in ecology such as how competing species coexist without one driving the other out.

Social interactions between competing -- "frenemies" -- species could help them get along, Gil said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COAI ignores member Jio's protest; seeks waiver of all past statutory dues for Airtel, Voda-Idea

Secure your WhatsApp messages with fingerprint lock: Here's how to enable it

Robert Zane is still father-figure to Rachel aka Meghan Markle, off-screen as well

Voda-Idea stock surges 23 pc as company clears the air on exiting Indian market

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Hamlin shoulder is used to driving hurtDenny Hamlin knows all about playing through pain. In March 2010, Hamlin underwent knee surgery to repair a torn ACL the day after winning at Marti...

Dwayne Johnson to star in, produce film about UFC champion Mark Kerr

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson is set to play MMA fighter and UFC champion Mark Kerr in a feature film, which he also produce through his company, Seven Bucks Productions. The wrestler-turner-actor will produce the film with production partn...

Woman gang-raped by six in UP; police allegedly accepts complaint after video goes viral

A woman in Uttar Pradeshs Chitrakoot district was allegedly gang-raped by six men who filmed it and posted the clip online, with the survivor claiming that police only filed a case after the video went viral. The incident happened in Mau po...

Rajinikanth thanks Centre for IFFI's jubilee honour

Superstar Rajinikanth on Saturday thanked the Central government for announcing that he will be honoured with the 50th International Film Festival of Indias special Icon of Golden Jubilee Award. I thank the government of India for this pre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019