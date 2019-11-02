International Development News
Science News Roundup: Mustard plants for Mars; watchmaker turns to mushroom leather

Image Credit: Pixabay

Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Czech lab grows mustard plants for Mars

Czech scientists have opened a lab to experiment growing food for environments with extreme conditions and lack of water, such as Mars. The "Marsonaut" experiment by scientist Jan Lukacevic, 29, and his team at the Prague University of Life Sciences is based on aeroponics - growing plants in the air, without soil, and limiting water use to a minimum.

Time for fungus? Indonesian watchmaker turns to mushroom leather

A watchmaker in Indonesia's Bandung city thinks the next step in sustainability is a wristwatch with a strap made out of the complex root structure of a mushroom. Mycelium leather, as the material is known, is fibrous and tough yet pliable and waterproof, and has been touted as an environmentally-friendly alternative to synthetic products or natural leather made from animal hide.

Latest News

Junaid Khan fined for breaching PCB code of conduct

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa bowler Junaid Khan has been fined 40 per cent of his match fee for violating the Pakistan Control Board PCB code of conduct during his sides Quaid-e-Azam Trophy match against Balochistan, which ended in a draw in Quetta o...

In view of pollution, open activities to be restricted in Haryana schools: Dushyant Chautala

In view of the rising air pollution owing to stubble burning, Haryana Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday said that the Education Department has been asked to ensure that open activities are restricted in the schools across ...

First shipment of new Ebola vaccine arrives in DR Congo

Goma DR Congo, Nov 2 AFP The Congolese medical authorities said Saturday they had received the first shipment of a new Ebola vaccine as the central African country battles its second deadliest outbreak of the virus this decade. The health m...

Turkey to send back foreign Islamic State fighters

Istanbul, Nov 2 AFP The Turkish government said on Saturday it would send foreign Islamic State fighters captured in Syria back to their countries of origin, despite the unwillingness of notably Europe states to take them in. We are not goi...
