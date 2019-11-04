International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Moon, Abe back dialogue to resolve S.Korea-Japan dispute

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Seoul
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 13:37 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 13:30 IST
UPDATE 2-Moon, Abe back dialogue to resolve S.Korea-Japan dispute
Image Credit: Flickr

South Korea's President Moon Jae-in on Monday suggested high-level talks to resolve a deepening political and trade row with Japan during a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Moon's spokeswoman said. The two leaders held an 11-minute discussion on the sidelines of a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Bangkok, the spokeswoman, Ko Min-jung, said in a statement.

The meeting comes as relations have plunged to their lowest in decades after South Korea's top court last year ordered Japanese firms to compensate some wartime forced laborers. "Both leaders reaffirmed the principle that bilateral issues should be resolved through dialogue," Ko said, referring to working-level talks between the countries' foreign ministries.

"President Moon offered higher-level talks if necessary, and Prime Minister Abe suggested seeking a resolution through all available means." The two leaders agreed that their ties were important and the dispute should be settled through dialogue, Japan's NHK broadcaster reported.

Abe also expressed condolences over the death of Moon's mother last week, according to NHK. As the feud spilled over into trade and security issues, Moon and Abe have not held a summit for more than a year, though they shook hands at a Group of 20 meetings in Japan in June.

Moon sent Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon to Tokyo last month for Emperor Naruhito's enthronement ceremony with a personal letter calling for efforts to mend ties. But there has been little sign of progress. Abe reiterated to Moon that the issue of wartime forced labor was settled by a 1965 treaty that normalized relations-following Japan's 1910-45 colonial rule, NHK said.

While wartime bitterness divides the neighbors, they are both U.S. allies and face threats from North Korea's nuclear weapons and missile programs. South Korea has been urging Japan to lift trade measures it imposed this year, as ties deteriorated.

If Japan does so, South Korea says it could revoke a decision to end a pact on the sharing of military intelligence. The agreement expires later this month. South Korean Defence Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo told a parliamentary session the deal should be kept "if it helps with our security in any way" but the trade issues also needed to be resolved.

Also Read: PM Modi meets Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe in Bangkok

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

Autos, miners push European shares higher

European shares started the week on a strong footing on Monday, powered by gains in shares of automakers and miners and signs of a warm tone to U.S.-China trade talks over the weekend.The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.5, touching its ...

Fire causes damage at another World Heritage site in Japan

A fire damaged at least one building at a World Heritage site in Japan on Monday, a fire department official said, just days after a blaze destroyed much of another Japanese World Heritage site, on its southern island of Okinawa. Mondays fi...

Didn't want pain of losing another close T20 game, says Mushfiqur Rahim

No one knows the pain of losing close T20 games as much as Mushfiqur Rahim does and the former Bangladesh captain was determined to win games of cricket in order to forget what he termed as difficult last two weeks. Rahim had to endure the ...

Srinagar: At least 15 injured in grenade attack on Maulana Azad road

At least 15 people were injured in a grenade attack on Monday in Srinagar, according to police sources. Nine people have been admitted to hospital, with two in a critical condition, after the blast on Hari Singh High Street in the center of...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019