International Development News
Development News Edition

Study describes mechanism behind Supernovae - star explosions

Researchers have developed a theory that can describe the nuclear reaction behind supernovae or star explosions.

Study describes mechanism behind Supernovae - star explosions
Representative Picture. Image Credit: Pixabay

Researchers have developed a theory to describe the mechanism behind supernovae, bright and powerful explosion of stars. The new study, published in the journal Science, could help clear things up considerably. The study noted that one of the processes triggering the nuclear reaction behind stellar explosions was the formation of a mysterious supersonic reaction wave called detonation. These enigmatic waves are believed to travel faster than the speed of sound and are capable of burning up all of the star's material before dispersing into the vacuum of space.

The new study could also have some applications on Earth-based combustion systems, potentially leading to improved propulsion systems for aircraft and spacecraft and more efficient power generation.

Researchers also demonstrated the process of detonation formation from a slow flame during the study by using both experiments and numerical simulations that were carried out on some of the largest supercomputers in the US. The results were applied to predict the conditions of detonation formation in one of the classical theoretical scenarios of a type of stellar explosion called Type IA supernovae.

According to the study, this type of explosion happened when carbon and oxygen atoms are packed densely into around 1,000 tons per cubic centimeter in a star's core, and start burning to high temperatures in rapid nuclear reactions. The researchers claimed that a star is disrupted in a matter of seconds by the resulting explosion.

The study also noted that it must be confined within a wall like setting with obstacles, or boundaries, confining the pressure waves released from the burning or the detonation may not occur. The researchers said that shock waves form and grow in strength with increasing pressure, to the point when they can compress the reacting mixture igniting it and produce a self-sustaining supersonic boundary.

A unified theory about turbulence-induced detonation that was developed by researchers describe the mechanism and conditions for initiating the enigmatic process in thermonuclear explosions. A reactive mixture, which burns and releases energy, when stirred up to create intense turbulence, builds up a catastrophic instability and may rapidly increase the pressure in the system which goes on to produce strong shocks that ignite a detonation, the researchers noted.

Similarities between thermonuclear combustion waves and chemical combustion waves on Earth helped them use their findings to predict the conditions for detonation formation in Type 1A supernovae, they said. Both these waves are controlled by the same physical mechanisms.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to raise USD 1.2 bn by Dec, give board representation to new investors

Top smartphones to buy under Rs 15,000 in India - November 2019

OnePlus 6, OnePlus 6T get OxygenOS 10.0 update based on Android 10

Vino Rosso wins Breeders' Cup Classic, Mongolian Groom injured during race

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

REFILE-UPDATE 3-Indian capital banishes some cars in bid to curb hazardous air pollution

Authorities in Indias capital New Delhi banished from the roads cars with number plates ending in an odd number on Monday in a bid to cut hazardous air pollution shrouding the city. With toxic smog blanketing the streets, the U.S. Embassy a...

Arrieta exercises $20M option to stay with Phillies

Right-hander Jake Arrieta exercised his 20 million player option to remain with the Philadelphia Phillies in 2020. The 33-year-old signed a three-year, 75 million contract with the Phillies in March 2018 that contained an opt-out clause aft...

One killed, another injured in group clash over sand mining in village near Jodhpur

A man was killed and another injured in a group clash early on Monday over sand mining in a village near here, said police. Station House Officer Balraj Singh of Jodhpurs Rajeev Gandhi Nagar police station said the clash took place on late ...

Soccer-Struggling Leganes appoint veteran coach Aguirre

Bottom-placed Leganes appointed Javier Aguirre as a coach on Monday as they bid to avoid relegation from La Liga. Leganes, who have five points from 12 matches and are six points from the safety zone, parted ways with Mauricio Pellegrino la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019