International Development News
Development News Edition

REFILE-UPDATE 1-Germany decries Iran's move to speed up nuclear work, urges return to accord

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 04-11-2019 23:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 04-11-2019 23:51 IST
REFILE-UPDATE 1-Germany decries Iran's move to speed up nuclear work, urges return to accord
Image Credit: ANI

Iran's announcement that it has developed advanced machines to speed up uranium enrichment jeopardises a 2015 accord with world powers, Germany's foreign minister said on Monday, urging Tehran to return to the pact.

Iran has been gradually shedding commitments under the deal since the United States withdrew from it last year and reimposed sanctions on Tehran, blocking its oil exports to try to force it into negotiating stricter limits on its nuclear programme. Under the agreement between Iran and world powers, Tehran is only allowed to enrich uranium with just over 5,000 of its first-generation IR-1 centrifuges, widely seen as antiquated. The new IR-6 machines can refine uranium 10 times faster.

"Iran has built very advanced centrifuges, which do not comply with the agreement," German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas told a news conference in response to a question. "They have announced in early September that they would not comply with the nuclear accord in the area of research and development and we think this is unacceptable," he said alongside Hungarian counterpart Peter Szijjarto.

Iranian nuclear agency chief Ali Akbar Salehi told state television earlier on Monday that Tehran was now operating 60 IR-6 advanced centrifuges and its scientists were developing an IR-9 able to enrich 50 times faster than IR-1s. The nuclear deal, under which international sanctions against Iran were lifted, was tailored to extending the time Iran would need to obtain enough fissile material for a nuclear bomb, if it sought one - something sometimes referred to as "breakout time" - to about a year from 2-3 months. Tehran denies ever having sought to build a nuclear bomb.

At the news conference, Maas also addressed tensions with NATO ally Turkey over its incursion into Syria on Oct. 9 to attack the Kurdish YPG militia after President Donald Trump's abrupt withdrawal of U.S. forces there. Maas said Turkey was an important NATO member but Berlin expected it to act as a NATO partner. He said Germany would uphold its ban on the export of arms to Turkey that could be used in Syria.

He also said the European Union should speak with a common voice on issues related to the United States, China or Turkey, whose President, Tayyip Erdogan, is due to visit Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban on Thursday. "I consider this very important and we would like to strengthen dialogue with Hungary and we are working on that," Maas said. "It is very important for Germany to continue the dialogue with our Central European partners and make it clear that there is one EU and one Europe."

Szijjarto said however that Hungary would continue defence cooperation with Turkey. "Turkey commands the second-largest military within NATO. Turkey is our NATO ally and it is natural that we cooperate in the field of military industry and we will continue to do so in the future."

Also Read: Germany divided over call for Syria peacekeeping force

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Here's how to install October OTA update in Realme 3 Pro

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

Marawi: Strong tornado hits southern Philippines; buildings damaged

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Soccer-Leeds' Casilla denies FA charge of racially abusing Charlton's Leko

Leeds United goalkeeper Kiko Casilla has strenuously denied racially abusing Charlton Athletic forward Jonathan Leko in a Championship match after the FA charged him on Monday.The FA said last month that it was investigating the allegation ...

Kamala Harris gets coveted invite from powerful Nevada union

Kamala Harris will be the first Democratic presidential candidate next week to hold a town hall with the powerful casino workers Culinary Union in Las Vegas. The unions national affiliate Unite Here announced the Nov. 8 event Monday.The Cul...

Resurgent Boeing 737 MAX could trigger jet surplus, analyst warns

Airlines that have been forced to rejig operations due to the grounding of the 737 MAX could face a markedly different problem when Boeing Cos best-selling jet is finally cleared to re-enter service a gradual switch to concerns about oversu...

Turkish journalist Ahmet Altan released under supervision: report

A Turkish court on Monday ordered journalist Ahmet Altan to be released under judicial supervision despite sentencing him to more than 10 years in prison, state news agency Anadolu reported. Altan, accused of links to the group blamed for t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019