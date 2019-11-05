IISF 2019: Dr. Vardhan emphasizes bringing science and technology to doorsteps

The Union Minister for Science and Technology, Earth Sciences and Health and Family Welfare, Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that a platform like India International Science Festival (IISF) is an opportunity to bridge the gap and bringing science and technology near to the public for wider awareness. Inaugurating the Mega Science Exposition, a part of the IISF, in Kolkata today, Dr Vardhan said that Kolkata has a place of pride for the entire nation for its tradition, culture and historical importance, its association with a wide array of scientific luminaries such as Dr. CV Raman, Acharya Jagadish Chandra Bose, Dr. Meghnad Saha, and Dr. Satyendra Nath Bose. Congratulating the senior scientists and Directors of the Science Labs for organising this scientific extravaganza, he said that scientists of the past have set laurels and made achievements for entire country by their work and it is the responsibility of the scientific fraternity to make the present generation aware of the scope and importance of science and technology to common people.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan emphasized that bringing science and technology to the doorsteps of the common people, particularly the children, is an essential responsibility for the betterment of their day-to-day activities. Building the scientific temper and motivating the children towards science and technology in this country will help build a nation of opportunities and wide knowledge-base for the progress of the nation. He said that this is the first time, in the 5th edition of the IISF, that Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi is going to inaugurate this programme, by video conference, and inspire all to utilize this platform for wider awareness of science and technology among the lives of citizens of this country.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan further said that India is a land of opportunities where the participation of scientists in higher education and research and development has a pivotal role in fostering the empowerment and development of people. With the participation of international scientific fraternity in this festival, he said that it is going to elevate India and its progress to the highest level. He emphasized that bringing children in the ambit of scientific development will add a new dimension to the growth and development of the country. He said this festival is an initiative in line with the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi for developing India among the top 3 nations of the world in the sphere of science and technology by 2030. Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that scientific and technological achievements and development are happening at a rapid pace and this festival is a platform to add more energy and vigor in the scientific passion of this nation's young population. He urged the scientific fraternity to encourage children towards an environment full of passion and spirit of scientific growth.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan said that participation of international participants and delegates in this programme and the huge enthusiasm among the people visiting the venue of this event, speaks volumes of the milestones achieved and the goals yet to be attained for the growth and prosperity of the scientific sector of this country.

Officials of the Department of Science and Technology and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting were present on the occasion among others.

(With Inputs from PIB)