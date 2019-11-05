International Development News
Development News Edition

EU concerned by Iran's latest nuclear steps, fears for 2015 deal

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brussels
  • |
  • Updated: 05-11-2019 18:01 IST
  • |
  • Created: 05-11-2019 17:46 IST
EU concerned by Iran's latest nuclear steps, fears for 2015 deal
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Iran's decision to take a new step to reduce commitments to a landmark 2015 nuclear deal is a concern, putting the accord at risk, the European Commission said on Tuesday. "We are concerned by President (Hassan) Rouhani's announcement today to further reduce Iran's commitment under the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action," a spokeswoman said, referring to the formal title of the deal.

"We urge Iran to reverse all activities that are inconsistent with its commitments under the JCPOA ... it is increasingly difficult to preserve the JCPOA." In a speech broadcast live on state TV, Rouhani said Iran is injecting gas into 1,044 centrifuges at its Fordow plant. Under the terms of the deal the Islamic Republic is allowed to spin the centrifuges at Fordow without injecting gas, Rouhani said.

Iran said on Monday it had launched a new batch of advanced centrifuges to accelerate uranium enrichment, further reducing compliance with the deal following the withdrawal of its arch-foe the United States.

Also Read: RPT-Hacking the hackers: Russian group hijacked Iranian spying operation, officials say

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Peaky Blinders Season 6 release, cast update – Annabelle Wallis, Kate Phillips likely to return

Tata Power creates new arm to set up 10,000 microgrids in India

Bank credit growth to moderate to 8.5 pc in FY20: Icra

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Advantage Liquid Funds in post graded exist load phase of SEBI

Liquid funds still will be the preferred investment mode in comparison to overnight funds, savings account, and bank deposits. Going forward, we can expect SEBI to increase exit load on liquid fund if large investors are still using them to...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 1-Iran bans cooperation with British Council, warns of prosecution

Irans intelligence ministry on Tuesday said any cooperation with the British Council was banned and would result in prosecution, the ministrys website reported.Britain ... was planning to implement a project for cultural networking purposes...

Alec Baldwin sues man who accused actor of punching him during parking spot row

American actor Alec Baldwin is taking legal action against a man who accused the star of punching him during a dispute over a Manhattan parking spot last year. The 61-year-old Saturday Night Live star who plays a raging President Trump on t...

Cong forced PM Modi to withdraw from RCEP deal, claims ex-Union minister

Former Union minister and Congress leader Rajiv Shukla here on Tuesday claimed that it was his party that forced Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to sign the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership RCEP in Bangkok. Owing to the strong o...

Alec Baldwin sues man who accused actor of punching him during parking spot row

American actor Alec Baldwin is taking legal action against a man who accused the star of punching him during a dispute over a Manhattan parking spot last year. The 61-year-old Saturday Night Live star who plays a raging President Trump on t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019