Cabinet Secretary reviews progress made in controlling Air Pollution

It was observed that the cases of crop stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana still continue continued and that there is a need for more focussed action.

These States have now been directed that more monitoring teams should be deployed on the field to ensure that the violators are taken to task by imposing suitable penalties. Image Credit: ANI

Union Cabinet Secretary today reviewed the progress made in the arrangements, since Sunday, to control Air Pollution in the National Capital Region.

These States have now been directed that more monitoring teams should be deployed on the field to ensure that the violators are taken to task by imposing suitable penalties.

The situation in the capital where different agencies are coordinating was also discussed and it was felt that there was a need for enhanced efforts to control the situation.

The states have also been directed to ensure that they are fully prepared for meeting any exigency in the future.

(With Inputs from PIB)

