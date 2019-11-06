International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Iran starts injecting uranium gas into centrifuges at Fordow -TV

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tehran
  • |
  • Updated: 06-11-2019 16:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 06-11-2019 16:05 IST
UPDATE 3-Iran starts injecting uranium gas into centrifuges at Fordow -TV
Image Credit: Flickr

Iran has started to inject uranium gas into centrifuges at its underground Fordow nuclear facility, state TV reported on Wednesday, further distancing itself from a 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers that curbed its atomic work.

The deal bans nuclear material from Fordow and, with the injection of uranium gas into its centrifuges, the facility will move from its permitted status of research plant to become an active nuclear site. "With the presence of inspectors from International Atomic Energy Agency, Iran started injecting (uranium) gas into centrifuges in Fordow," TV reported.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, the architect of the deal, blamed the United States for Iran's rolling back of its nuclear commitments, saying Fordow would soon fully resume uranium enrichment work. "Iran's 4th step in reducing its commitments under the JCPOA (the 2015 nuclear deal) by injecting gas to 1,044 centrifuges begins today. Thanks to U.S. policy and its allies, Fordow will soon be back to full operation," Rouhani tweeted.

Iran agreed in 2015 to turn Fordow into a "nuclear, physics and technology center" where 1,044 centrifuges are used for purposes other than enrichment, such as producing stable isotopes, which have a variety of civil uses. Last year, U.S. President Donald Trump exited the deal and said it was flawed in Iran's favor. Washington has since renewed and intensified its sanctions, slashing Iran's economically vital crude oil sales by more than 80%.

Responding to Washington's "maximum pressure" policy, Iran has bypassed the restrictions of the deal step-by-step - including by breaching both its cap on stockpiled enriched uranium and on the level of enrichment. "Iran has taken its fourth step to decrease its nuclear commitments to the deal in reaction to the increased U.S. pressure and inactivity of European parties to the deal to save it," state TV added.

In Vienna, the IAEA, the U.N. nuclear watchdog, said its inspectors are on the ground in Iran and will report back on relevant activities. Iranian authorities also said on Tuesday that Tehran will enrich uranium to 5% at Fordow, which will further complicate the chances of saving the accord, which European powers, Russia and the European Union have urged Iran to respect.

The agreement capped the level of purity to which Iran can enrich uranium at 3.67 percent - suitable for civilian power generation and far below the 90% threshold of nuclear weapons-grade. Iran denies ever having aimed to develop a nuclear bomb. Iran said on Monday it had accelerated enrichment by doubling the number of advanced IR-6 centrifuges in operation, adding that it was working on "a prototype called the IR-9, which works 50-times faster than the IR-1 centrifuges".

The nuclear deal, under which international sanctions against Iran were lifted, was tailored to extend the time Iran would need to accumulate enough fissile material for a nuclear bomb - sometimes referred to as the "breakout time" - to about a year from 2-3 months. Iran, which flatly denies seeking a nuclear bomb, has given another two-month deadline to Britain, France, and Germany to salvage the deal. Leaving room for diplomacy, Tehran says talks are possible if Washington lifts all the sanctions and itself returns to the nuclear deal.

Also Read: Saudi minister says maximum pressure only way to get Iran to negotiate - Liberation newspaper

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Equities flat amid subdued trading, Yes Bank up by 3 pc

Risk calculator predicts risk of death, complications from diabetes and obesity

Sherlock Season 5 to focus on Sherlock Holmes’ secret sister Eurus Holmes

Climate change projects receive boost in Marsden Fund investment

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

Xiaomi Mi Watch: Can it be a cheap alternative to the Apple Watch?

At its China event, Xiaomi announced its first smartwatch, the Mi Watch, alongside the Mi CC9 Pro smartphone and Mi TV 5 series. The smartwatch looks much like an Apple Watch and comes in an elegant four-sided curved design, eSIM and offers...

Cabo Verde gets new Country Partnership Framework from World Bank

The Board of Executive Directors at the World Bank Group have recently discussed the Country Partnership Framework for the Republic of Cabo Verde for the period between 2020 and 2025.This Country Partnership Framework lays out the World Ban...

Mr. Venu Srinivasan Conferred with Deming ‘Distinguished Service Award for Dissemination and Promotion Overseas’

First Industrialist from India to receive this prestigious award for his contributions in the field of Total Quality Management TQM Tokyo, Japan NewsVoir Mr. Venu Srinivasan, Chairman of TVS Motor Company and Sundaram Clayton, was conferre...

RPT-ANALYSIS-Investors left exposed as Trump's SEC gives America Inc helping hand

The United States top market cop is slowly taking the shackles off corporations. Since becoming head of the Securities and Exchange Commission SEC in 2017, Jay Clayton has presided over more than two dozen measures which make life easier fo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019