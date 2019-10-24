International Development News
Saudi minister says maximum pressure only way to get Iran to negotiate - Liberation newspaper

Reuters Riyadh
Updated: 24-10-2019 14:29 IST
A senior Saudi official said on Thursday that a policy of appeasement would not work with Iran and that the only way to get Tehran to the negotiating table was to apply maximum pressure.

Speaking to Liberation newspaper, Saudi Minister of State Adel al-Jubeir also said an agreement between the Yemeni government and separatists to end a power struggle in the southern port of Aden agreement was close.

COUNTRY : Saudi Arabia
