UPDATE 1-Magnitude 5.8 quake hits northwestern Iran -USGS

A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck northwestern Iran on Friday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The epicenter of the quake, initially reported as a magnitude 6.0 by the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre EMSC), was located 83 km (52 miles) southwest of Ardabil at a shallow depth of 10 km (6.2 miles), the USGS said.

