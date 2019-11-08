Iran 5.9 magnitude earthquake kills at least 5, injures 120

An emergency official says a magnitude 5.9 earthquake in northwestern Iran has killed at least five people and injured 120 others. Pirhossein Koulivand told state TV about the deaths and injuries early Friday morning.

The quake hit at 2:20 a.m. Friday in Iran's East Azerbaijan province. It says the temblor occurred at a depth of 2 kilometers (1.2 miles). The US Geological Survey puts the quake's magnitude at 5.8 at a depth of 10 kilometers (6.2 miles).

Shallow earthquakes tend to cause more damage. Iran is located on major seismic faults and experiences one earthquake a day on average. In 2003, a magnitude 6.6 earthquake flattened the historic city of Bam, killing 26,000 people.

