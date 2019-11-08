International Development News
Development News Edition

Mosquitoes flap wings not just to fly but also to 'flirt': Study

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 13:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 13:44 IST
Mosquitoes flap wings not just to fly but also to 'flirt': Study

Mosquitoes flap their wings not only to stay aloft but also to generate buzz that attracts potential mates, according to a study that may help in building quieter drones, and for devising nontoxic methods to exterminate the insects. The researchers at Johns Hopkins University in the US -- including Indian origin Mechanical Engineer Rajat Mittal -- studied the aerodynamics and acoustics of the mosquito mating ritual through computer modeling.

The study, published in the journal Bioinspiration & Biomimetics, noted that the male mosquito flaps its long, slender wings at high frequencies while also rotating them rapidly at the end of each stroke in order to connect with the low-frequency hum of a female. The researchers said that the quick rotation of the wings "generate additional lift force" to keep them aloft.

This same rotation, they added, also aids in directing the buzz produced by their wings in a forward direction -- an important process for chasing potential mates. "The same wings that are producing sound are also essential for them to fly. They somehow have to do both at the same time. And they're effective at it," said Mittal.

Mosquitoes, he said, have to be able to direct their sounds properly. "If I'm talking to you and I turn my back, you'll have a hard time hearing me," Mittal explained.

Mosquitoes have adapted their anatomy and flight physiology to fly and flirt at the same time, he said. "The wing tones as well as the aerodynamic forces for flight are highly directional and mosquitoes need to simultaneously control both for the successful completion of a mate-chase," the researchers wrote in the paper.

Mittal said the findings could inform research into how sound can be used to interrupt the mating ritual in mosquitoes. He added this may lead to non-toxic methods to disrupt breeding and diminish populations of the pest.

According to the study, the long and slender wings of mosquitoes is perfect for making sounds. Fruit flies, which are similar in size to mosquitoes, have short and stubby wings. Furthermore, mosquitoes are flapping at much higher frequencies than fruit flies. There is a reason for this. Higher frequencies are better at producing sounds," Mittal said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

Prime Video down: Amazon gives update about issue

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-Biggest rise in German exports in nearly two years gives some relief from recession fears

German exports posted their biggest rise in almost two years in September, data showed on Friday, providing some relief amid widespread concerns that Europes largest economy will dip into recession in the third quarter. The Federal Statisti...

Mahmudullah blames batsmen for defeat in 2nd T20

Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah blamed middle-order collapse as one of reasons behind his teams defeat in the second T20 here, saying the visitors failed to measure the momentum of the game while batting. Indian spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal ...

Telangana: TSREDCO invites application for State Energy Conservation Award-2019

Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation TSREDCO has invited applications from interested stakeholders for Telangana State Energy Conservation Awards 2019 in its bid to recognize the efforts taken by the stakeholders towards...

Mutual fund AUM rises 7.4% to Rs 26.33 lakh crore in Oct

Mutual funds asset base increased to Rs 26.33 lakh crore in October-end, a rise of 7.4 per cent as compared with the preceding month, on the back of robust inflows in equity and liquid schemes. The 44-player industry logged an assets under ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019