International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-U.N. top court rejects Moscow's call to block Ukraine vs Russia case

  • Reuters
  • |
  • United Nations
  • |
  • Updated: 08-11-2019 21:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 08-11-2019 21:11 IST
UPDATE 1-U.N. top court rejects Moscow's call to block Ukraine vs Russia case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The United Nations' top court for disputes between states on Friday said it has jurisdiction to hear a lawsuit filed by Ukraine against Russia for supporting pro-Russian separatists, rejecting Moscow's call for the case to be thrown out. In reading a summary of the ruling, Presiding Judge Abdulqawi Yusuf said conditions had been met for the case to be heard in full, rejecting Russian objections.

In a victory for Ukraine, the court found unanimously that it has jurisdiction on the basis of anti-terrorism and anti-discrimination treaties to hear the case over Russia's alleged support for separatists in Crimea and eastern Ukraine. In a hearing at the International Court of Justice in June, Moscow had asked judges to dismiss the suit, saying Kiev was using it as a pretext for a ruling on the legality of Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea.

Covert Russian forces seized Ukraine's Crimea peninsula in 2014 shortly after a pro-Russian president was toppled in a popular uprising. Moscow then organized a referendum and annexed the territory. Pro-Russian separatists also launched a revolt in another part of Ukraine, the east, where a conflict has killed more than 13,000 people and remains violent despite a ceasefire that halted full-scale combat in 2015. Moscow denies Western accusations that it sent ground troops, as well as weapons and funding, to assist the rebels.

The ICJ, or world court, is the leading global court for disputes between nations. A ruling on Moscow's involvement in Ukraine would set a precedent that could impact other cases dealing with Russia's alleged link to the July 2014 downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH17 over rebel-held eastern Ukraine. Kiev says Russia's support for separatist forces violated a U.N. convention which bans the funding of terrorist groups.

A Dutch-led international investigation team found that the airliner was shot down with a Russian missile, and has charged three Russians and a Ukrainian with murder. All 298 passengers and crew were killed when the plane crashed in rebel territory. Russia denies blame.

Also Read: President Zelenskiy makes Ukraine investment pitch in shadow of war zone

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Claudio Bravo Camus – Google doodle on Chilean hyperrealist painter on his 83rd birthday

The Last Kingdom Season 4 – Fans taken to Winchester set, Magnus Bruun drops fearsome snap

CBI books its own officer for allegedly extorting Rs 5 crore from Guj bizman

Amazon to invest USD 40M to build second robotics innovation hub in Massachusetts

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

I was prepared for C-section but taken for normal delivery: Prof. Ipshita Bansal

Devdiscourse launched a global campaign titled Mother, Not Patient mothernotpatient in association with Bhagat Phool Singh Mahila Vishwavidyalaya Bhagat Phool Singh Womens University on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the university campus. Pr...

Eliud Kipchoge's Nike shoes erupt controversy of 'Technological Doping'

Both the runners, Eliud Kipchoge and Brigid Kosgei who created world records were wearing modified versions of Nikes Vaporfly shoes...

Videos

Latest News

British pound set for weekly loss on political uncertainty

Sterling edged lower on Friday and is poised for a weekly loss as investors await political developments ahead of Britains Dec. 12 election.The pound briefly dipped below 1.28 against the dollar earlier, ignoring news that Scottish First Mi...

Sandalwood worth Rs 6.20 lakh seized from Chinese man

Sandalwood worth Rs 6.20 lakh has been seized from a Chinese man as he was about to board a Hong Kong bound flight from the Kempegowda international airport here, the customs department here said. The man was detained just as he was about ...

It was my destiny to end uncertainties in people's lives: PM Modi

Citing his governments decisions to provide ownership rights to residents of unauthorised colonies in Delhi, to enact a law against triple talaq, and to abrogate Article 370, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said it was his destiny to...

Hong Kong police robot tries to detonate explosive device

A Hong Kong police robot was attempting to detonate an explosive device in the Kowloon district of Mong Kok on Friday after at least three explosions in the area.Candlelight vigils held to mourn a university student who died on Friday after...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019