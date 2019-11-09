Quake of 5.6 magnitude hits southern Guatemala

An earthquake of 5.6 magnitudes hit southern Guatemala early on Saturday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The quake's epicenter was 8.2 km (5.1 miles) northwest of the town of Casillas and about 50 km (31 miles) southwest of the capital, Guatemala City. It struck at a depth of 197 km (122 miles), the USGS said.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

