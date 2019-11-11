International Development News
Strong earthquake in southeastern France injures four

  • The earthquake, with a magnitude of 5.4, was felt in a vast area between the cities of Lyon and Montelimar which are about 150 kilometers (93 miles) apart.
  • Four people were injured due to the earthquake in southeastern France.

An unusually strong earthquake hit southeastern France on Monday, injuring four people, one of them seriously, authorities said. The earthquake, with a magnitude of 5.4, was felt in a vast area between the cities of Lyon and Montelimar which are about 150 kilometers (93 miles) apart, the national seismological office said.

"I was leaning against the oven in my mother's bakery when I felt the tremor," said Victoria Brielle, a resident in Privas, some 25 kilometres from the quake's epicentre. "A customer's crockery toppled over and everything broke," she said.

Another resident in the area, Didier Levy, who lives in a 15th-century castle, told AFP that "chandeliers were still trembling" several minutes after the quake. Levy, who said his dog starting barked even before humans felt the tremors, added: "I have never experienced anything like it, I could feel the trembling even though these wall are one meter thick."

One person was seriously hurt when scaffolding collapsed, the regional prefect's office said. Three other people in the neighboring Ardeche region were slightly injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

