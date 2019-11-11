International Development News
Development News Edition

26 Nations set to benefit from UN forestry project to tackle climate change

Accurate monitoring of forest and land use is essential if countries are to track progress towards the sustainability goals (SDGs) as they adopt climate change-mitigation and adaptation measures, FAO explained.

  • UN
  • |
  • Updated: 11-11-2019 22:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-11-2019 22:10 IST
26 Nations set to benefit from UN forestry project to tackle climate change
“Forests are more than trees and fundamental for food security and improved livelihoods”, FAO said in a statement. Image Credit: Joao M. Rosa, AmazonFACE

More than two dozen countries across Asia, Africa and Latin America are set to benefit from a UN project to help tackle climate change through better forestry management.

Under the scheme, announced on Monday by the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), 26 nations will soon be able to provide improved data on forest and land use – a key pledge of all State signatories to the Paris Climate Agreement.

Accurate monitoring of forest and land use is essential if countries are to track progress towards the sustainability goals (SDGs) as they adopt climate change-mitigation and adaptation measures, FAO explained.

Forests provide security, income

"Forests are more than trees and fundamental for food security and improved livelihoods", FAO said in a statement.

"They contribute to the resilience of communities by regulating water flows, providing food, wood energy, shelter, fodder, and fiber, generate income and employment as well as harbor biodiversity. Furthermore, forests support sustainable agriculture and human wellbeing by stabilizing soils and climate."

The $7.1 million initiative is being implemented by FAO and national officers, who already support 70 countries with forest-monitoring to ensure more sustainable land management.

The data gathered on the status of the world's forest resources is available via FAO's Global Forest Resources Assessment (FRA 2020) reporting platform.

Welcoming the launch of the project, Hiroto Mitsugi, from the agency's Forestry Department, explained that many developing countries are unable to generate reliable forest data to highlight their "climate achievements".

"This project will provide an essential platform for more transparent forest-related data, helping countries to compile, analyze and disseminate better data in line with the Paris Agreement's requirements," he said.

In concrete terms, the scheme will support an e-learning course on transparency in the forest sector for national forestry staff.

The course will also be made available more widely, to universities, the private sector, and intergovernmental organizations, FAO said.

Reached on 12 December 2015, the Paris Agreement calls on countries to combat climate change and to accelerate and intensify the actions and investments needed for a sustainable low-carbon future.

To date, 187 Parties have ratified the Agreement, out of 197 Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC). The United States formally announced its withdrawal just last week.

The Agreement's central aim is to strengthen the global response to the threat of climate change by keeping global temperature rise this century to well below two degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Countries are also expected to pursue efforts to limit the planet's temperature increase to 1.5 degrees Celsius and invest in ways to strengthen their ability to deal with the impacts of climate change.

All Parties to the Agreement are also required to implement "nationally determined contributions" (NDCs) and to strengthen these efforts in the years ahead.

This includes requirements that all Parties report regularly on their emissions and on their implementation efforts and participate in a global stocktake every five years to assess progress.

TRENDING

Stocks subdued in early trading, Yes Bank gains by 2.4 pc

UAE says diplomatic efforts needed for agreement with Iran

UPDATE 3-"Leave now": Australians urged to evacuate as "catastrophic" fires loom

Germany warns France against undermining NATO security alliance

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall Street slips as Trump, Hong Kong dampen mood

Wall Streets main indexes fell on Monday, as prospects of a quick resolution to the U.S.-China trade war dimmed following comments from President Donald Trump, while escalating violence in Hong Kong added to the downbeat sentiment. Hopes of...

Sports News Roundup: Jokic, Nuggets to top Wolves; Canada's Davis Cup team and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.NBA roundup Jokic, Nuggets recover to top Wolves in OTNikola Jokic hit a 15-foot jumper with 3.3 seconds left in overtime, and the Denver Nuggets beat the Minnesota Timberwolves, 100-98, ...

Former Lions WR Rogers dies at 38

Former Detroit Lions wide receiver and No. 2 overall draft pick Charles Rogers has died at 38. We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Charles Rogers, the Lions said in a statement Monday. From Saginaw, to East Lansing, to Detroit...

As Sena fails to produce letter of support, NCP gets Guv invite

The NCP, which is the third-largest party in Maharashtra, on Monday night got an invite from Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari asking it to express willingness and ability to form a government, shortly after the Shiv Sena failed to submit the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019