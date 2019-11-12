No abnormality in Rabindra Sarobar waters post Chhath: WBPCB

The West Bengal Pollution Control Board (WBPCB) on Tuesday said the ecosystem at Rabindra Sarobar in the city did not show any sign of abnormality following Chhath festivities, an assertion rejected by a section of environmentalists. Sharing details of the board's findings, an official said samples collected from the lake on November 2 and 3 -- two days when the celebrations were at its peak -- showed that the coliform level (bacteria found in human and animal waste) was well within limits.

"The coliform level on the two consecutive days was found to be at 2300 MDN (per 100 ml) and 1300 MDN. It is not an abnormal change The rise in coliform level can be attributed to various factors, not just Chhath rituals. The readings show that the bacteria level was within limits, as is found in many water bodies in public places," he said. Similarly, the biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) in Rabindra Sarobar also did not show any drastic change, the WBPCB official said, adding that the report has been submitted to Kolkata Metropolitan Development Authority (KMDA), the custodian of the lake.

Thousands of people had forced their way inside the Rabindra Sarobar premises by breaking open the locks of its gates to perform Chhath rituals, in blatant violation of a National Green Tribunal order. A day later, a tortoise carcass and dead fishes were found floating in the lake.

Rejecting the findings of the WBPCB, environmentalist S M Ghosh said the board did not abide by the norms while collecting the samples. "It is an incomplete report. The officials should have collected samples from a distance of 400m from the bank.

Instead they just picked up samples from along the bank," Ghosh, who is also a local resident, added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)