International Development News
Development News Edition

Disaster teams dispatched to attend tornado-affected people

The tornado hit the area on Tuesday afternoon, injuring scores of people and damaging homes and public infrastructure.

Disaster teams dispatched to attend tornado-affected people
The MEC has urged residents to be vigilant as the risk of heavy rains and severe thunderstorms continue to pose a serious danger to the province. Image Credit: Wikipedia

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Sipho Hlomuka has dispatched disaster management teams to New Hanover in the Mshwathi local municipality, just outside of Pietermaritzburg, to attend to people who were affected by yesterday's tornado.

The tornado hit the area on Tuesday afternoon, injuring scores of people and damaging homes and public infrastructure.

"Preliminary reports received by the department indicate that a number of people who sustained injuries in the incident are receiving medical attention from surrounding hospitals.

"A number of homes have collapsed, countless trees have been uprooted and the electricity supply in the area has been interrupted. Our teams are working hard to provide support to the affected communities," Hlomuka said.

The MEC has urged residents to be vigilant as the risk of heavy rains and severe thunderstorms continue to pose a serious danger to the province.

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) issued a warning of significant rainfall that could result in damaging impacts for some areas, especially in KwaZulu-Natal, as well as the extreme eastern parts of Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

High rainfall totals have already been recorded across KwaZulu-Natal, resulting in the ground being saturated.

Further showers are expected on Wednesday, however, accumulated rainfall amounts for Thursday and Friday could exceed 100-150 mm in areas in the province.

"Over the central and eastern parts of KwaZulu-Natal, this heavy rain is expected to lead to flooding of roads and settlements both formal and informal, which may result in some communities being displaced and inaccessible.

"There is an extreme danger to life due to fast flowing rivers," the weather service said.

SAWS said there is also a possibility of mudslides/landslides and soil erosion especially along highly elevated areas which might lead to further disruption to traffic flow.

All councilors and volunteers have been activated to provide a helping hand to affected communities.

Residents can contact the District Disaster Management Centres nearest to them. The centers' contact details are as follows:

Ugu District - 039 682 2414

uMgungundlovu District - 033 343 1719

uThukela District - 086 010 4257

uMzinyathi District - 034 212 2222

Amajuba District - 034 329 7200

Zululand District - 035 870 1128/1130

uMkhanyakude District - 080 011 7770/035 573 1647

King Cetshwayo District - 086 100 3473/035 787 2698

Ilembe District - 032 437 9379/1

Harry Gwala District - 039 834 0070

eThekwini Metro - 031 367 0000

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)

TRENDING

UPDATE 3-Situation critical: Vodafone's future in India in doubt after court ruling

UPDATE 3-U.S. Supreme Court opens arguments over Trump bid to end protections for immigrant 'Dreamers'

Dakota Johnson’s Fifty Shades co-star Jamie Dornan gets romantic with Emily Blunt in an image

UPDATE 2-Vodafone's future in India in doubt after latest setback

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 3-Student bomber dies in attack outside police office in Indonesia

A 24-year-old university student blew himself up outside police headquarters in the Indonesian city of Medan on Wednesday, wounding six people, just a month after an Islamist militant attacked a former security minister. National police spo...

As Kejriwal hints at extending vehicle rationing scheme, Vijay Goel slams odd-even as ''vote bank politics"

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Vijay Goel on Wednesday accused Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal of not doing enough to combat air pollution in the capital and added that the odd-even scheme was introduced for vote bank politics in th...

If required, Odd-Even scheme can be extended: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that the Odd-Even traffic rationing scheme can be extended if required. Delhis air quality is deteriorating due to stubble burning. However, it has reduced a little due to rains in Punb...

SC indicates inquiry into 'social boycott' of Dalits in Haryana village; asks for names of officers

The Supreme Court indicated on Wednesday that it might order an inquiry into the alleged social boycott of Dalit community in a Haryana village for over two years due to a dispute with the dominant community over drawing water from a hand-p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019