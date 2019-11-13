Moderate quake hits near Guatemalan coast, no reports of damage
A moderate 5.5 magnitude earthquake struck deep beneath the seafloor off the coast of Guatemala on Wednesday, according to the U.S. Geological Service (USGS).
Guatemala's emergency services agency said there were no immediate reports of damage from the quake, which was also felt in neighboring El Salvador.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Guatemala
- El Salvador