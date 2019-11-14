International Development News
Development News Edition

More biosecurity officers to help protect NZ from pests and diseases

“The Government is delivering on its commitment to strengthen New Zealand’s biosecurity system and support our valuable primary sector

More biosecurity officers to help protect NZ from pests and diseases
Biosecurity New Zealand has recruited 101 new officers this year in two groups - the first 50 graduated from their training in August - and has trained 15 new detector dog teams this year. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Another 51 quarantine officers and four new biosecurity detector dog teams will help protect New Zealand from invasive pests and diseases this summer, says Biosecurity Minister Damien O'Connor.

"The Government is delivering on its commitment to strengthen New Zealand's biosecurity system and support our valuable primary sector

"New Zealand's flora, fauna, and livestock are the foundations of our primary sector, rural communities, and the economy.

"Recent biosecurity outbreaks have shown the need to strengthen New Zealand's protection against pests and disease.

"It has become clear that further investment in biosecurity is needed as our global trade and tourist numbers increase. We have invested $21.6 million since we have been in Government, this is on top of the $880 million we have committed over 10 years to eradicate M.bovis, $21 million to tackle Wilding Conifers and $6.8 million for response activities to eliminate fruit flies in Auckland to date.

"In recent years we've experienced some of the busiest biosecurity summers on record. We're expecting another huge influx of international travelers this summer. These new officers will give us more biosecurity protection at airports and ports. They will also bolster our defenses for mail and cargo.

"These additional frontline staffs are part of our plan to make sure the exotic pests and diseases that could devastate our economy and wildlife have less chance of making it here in the first place, giving growers and farmers greater certainty about the health of their crops and animals", Mr. O'Connor said.

Biosecurity New Zealand has recruited 101 new officers this year in two groups - the first 50 graduated from their training in August - and has trained 15 new detector dog teams this year.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Spike Lee to direct hip-hop adaptation of 'Romeo & Juliet'

Filmmaker Spike Lee has found his next project and is all set to direct Prince of Cats. Lee who last directed the Oscar-nominated 2018 film BlacKkKlansman will helm the upcoming feature adapted from a graphic novel written and illustrated b...

UPDATE 2-China paper says Hong Kong curfew tweet withdrawn due to insufficient information

An influential state-backed Chinese newspaper on Thursday withdrew a tweet saying the Hong Kong government was expected to announce a weekend curfew, after its editor said there was not sufficient information to back up the report.Chinas Gl...

UPDATE 3-Islamic Jihad, Israel halt hostilities in Gaza, 34 Palestinians dead

Palestinian militant group Islamic Jihad and Israel halted hostilities across the Gaza Strip border on Thursday following Egyptian- and U.N.-mediated efforts to end the worst surge in fighting in months. Islamic Jihad said a truce went into...

Very few world class bowlers in Test cricket now: Tendulkar

A dearth of quality pace bowlers has all but put an end to the iconic duels which once added to the charm of Test cricket, said the iconic Sachin Tendulkar, who is worried about the traditional formats health. A Sunil Gavaskar vs Andy Rober...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019