International Development News
Development News Edition

Bolsonaro says wants no role for Brazil in U.S.-China trade war

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Brasilia
  • |
  • Updated: 14-11-2019 19:21 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-11-2019 19:14 IST
Bolsonaro says wants no role for Brazil in U.S.-China trade war
Image Credit: Wikipedia

Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday he would not be drawn into the protracted U.S.-China trade dispute, and that Brazil was free to trade with whatever country it chooses. Speaking in Brasilia where leaders of the BRICS group of countries were meeting, Bolsonaro said the summit was like a gathering of "old friends." Without giving details, he said that "good things are coming."

China is Brazil's biggest trade partner, but since taking power in January, Bolsonaro has cozied up to U.S. President Donald Trump, raising questions of whether he might pick a side in the trade war. Asked about Russian and Chinese criticism of U.S. protectionism, Bolsonaro refused to be drawn in.

"I am not in this trade war, Brazil is trading with the whole world," Bolsonaro told reporters. On Wednesday, at the close of the BRICS Business Forum, Bolsonaro said Brazil was working to become an increasingly attractive market for foreign investment and wanted to open up to the world.

BRICS comprises five member states - Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. Bolsonaro, a fan of Trump who has sought closer ties with the world's No. 1 economy, criticized China - Brazil's top trading partner - during last year's presidential campaign but has since been more pragmatic towards it.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Song Joong-Ki’s bro’s Instagram message indirectly blames Song Hye-Kyo for hiding truth

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

UPDATE 4-U.S. House opens first public hearings in Trump impeachment probe

Bajaj Finance announces closure of QIP totalling Rs 8,500 crore

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Ex-Arsenal star Henry to coach Montreal Impact

Ex-Arsenal star Thierry Henry has been appointed coach at MLS franchise Montreal Impact on a two-year contract, the Canadian club announced on Thursday. Welcome to Montreal ThierryHenry the Major League Soccer MLS club tweeted.Henry, whose ...

Sports Highlights

The following are the topexpected stories at 2100 hours EXPECTED STORIES Report of FIFA World Cup Qualifier between India and Afghanistan from Dushanbe STORIES ON THE WIRESPO-CRI-LD IND Fiery pacers blast Bangladesh out for 150, India 861 ...

Indian experts to train aspiring umpires from Maldives

Two umpire educators from India will impart umpiring skills to emerging talents from Maldives during a one-week programme later this month. The BCCI has entrusted the responsibility of this training programme, scheduled to be held from Nov...

Alagiri throws weight behind Rajini, says he will fill

Coming out in support of superstar Rajinikanth, DMK chief Stalins estranged brother M K Alagiri on Thursday said there is a political vacuum in Tamil Nadu and the top actor will fill it by foraying into politics. Alagiri, the elder brother...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019