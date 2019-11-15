International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 2-Venice hit by another ferocious high tide, flooding city

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Venice
  • |
  • Updated: 15-11-2019 21:10 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-11-2019 20:44 IST
UPDATE 2-Venice hit by another ferocious high tide, flooding city
Image Credit: Twitter (@LuigiBrugnaro)

Exceptionally high tide hit Venice again on Friday just three days after the city suffered its worst flooding in more than 50 years, leaving squares, shops and hotels once more inundated.

Mayor Luigi Brugnaro closed access to the submerged St. Mark's Square and issued an international appeal for funds, warning that the damage caused by this week's floods could rise to one billion euros. Local authorities said the high tide peaked at 154 cm (5.05 ft), slightly below expectations and significantly lower than the 187 cm level reached on Tuesday, which was the second-highest tide ever recorded in Venice.

But it was still enough to leave 70% of the city underwater, fraying the nerves of locals who faced yet another large-scale clean-up operation. "We have been in this emergency for days and we just can't put up with it anymore," said Venetian resident Nava Naccara.

The government declared a state of emergency for Venice on Thursday, allocating 20 million euros ($22 million) to address the immediate damage, but Brugnaro predicted the costs would be vastly higher and launched a fund to help pay for repairs. "Venice was destroyed the other day. We are talking about damage totaling a billion euros," he said in a video.

Sirens wailed across the city from the early morning hours, warning of the impending high tide. Seawater swiftly filled the crypt beneath St. Mark's Basilica, built more than a thousand years ago. Venice, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is spread over 118 islands and once presided over a powerful maritime empire. The city is filled with Gothic architectural masterpieces which house paintings by some of Italy's most important artists.

Culture Minister Dario Franceschini said initial checks suggested the damage to St. Mark's was not irreparable, but warned that more than 50 churches across the city had been flooded this week. "Visiting here you see that the disaster is much bigger than you think when you watch the images on television," he said.

CLIMATE CHANGE After Friday's high waters, forecasters predicted tides of up to 110-120 cm during the weekend. In normal conditions, tides of 80-90cm are generally seen as high but manageable.

The mayor has blamed climate change for the ever-increasing flood waters that the city has had to deal with in recent years, with the mean sea level estimated to be more than 20 cm higher than it was a century ago, and set to rise much further. Groups of volunteers and students arrived in the city center to help businesses mop-up, while schools remained closed, as they have been most of the week.

"When you hear the name Venice, it is always like sunsets and everything pretty but it is a bit crazy now that we are here," said British tourist Chelsea Smart. "I knew it was going to flood ... but I didn't expect it to be this high." At the city's internationally renowned bookshop Acqua Alta -- the Italian for high water -- staff were trying to dry out thousands of water-damaged books and prints, usually kept in boats, bathtubs and plastic bins.

"The only thing we were able to do was to raise the books as much as possible but unfortunately even that wasn't enough ... about half of the bookshop was completely flooded," said Oriana, who works in the store. Some shops stayed open throughout the high tide, welcoming in hardy customers wading through the waters in boots up to their thighs. Other stores remained shuttered, with some owners saying they had no idea when they could resume trade.

"Our electrics are burnt out," said Nicola Gastaldon, who runs a city-center bar. "This is an old bar and all the woodwork inside is from the 1920s and earlier which we will have to scrub down with freshwater and then clean up again." A flood barrier designed to protect Venice from high tides is not expected to start working until the end of 2021, with the project plagued by the sort of problems that have come to characterize major Italian infrastructure programs -- corruption, cost overruns and prolonged delays.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 962 spoilers: Raw scan translated, Oden moves to Kuri to defeat Asura

UPDATE 6-Despite 'wonderful' meeting, Trump and Erdogan fail to resolve conflicts

Africa Investment Forum 2019 ended with $67.6bn deals signed, Know its key moments

Pacific Mall Dwarka to be launched tomorrow; will 'fill in all gaps'

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Earthquake-like brain-wave bursts found to be essential for healthy sleep: Study

A new research on rats has shown that cortical arousals and brief awakenings during sleep exhibit non-equilibrium dynamics and complex organisation across time scales, which are necessary for spontaneous sleep-stage transitions and for main...

WRAPUP 7-Highway blockade reveals splits in Hong Kong protest movement

Hong Kong pro-democracy protesters partially unblocked a key highway on Friday and then blocked it again during the evening rush hour, exposing splits in a movement that has been largely leaderless in months of often violent unrest.Activist...

India grants USD 27.9 mn to Nepal for reconstructing quake-hit houses

India has released nearly USD 28 million financial aid to the Nepal government for rebuilding houses in Nuwakot and Gorkha districts that were damaged in the devastating earthquake in 2015. Over 9,000 people died and nearly 22,000 were inju...

HRD minister launches draft 'Industry Guidelines on Digital Learning'

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Friday launched the draft Industry Guidelines on Digital Learning at a ministerial roundtable in Paris. The draft guidelines have been developed by UNESCO and Delhi-based MGIEP in response to the Vizag...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019