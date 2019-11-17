International Development News
Development News Edition

Delhi CM sees 'very strong correlation' between stubble burning and spike in air pollution

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-11-2019 13:16 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-11-2019 13:14 IST
Delhi CM sees 'very strong correlation' between stubble burning and spike in air pollution
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asserted that there is a "very strong correlation" between stubble burning and pollution in north India as he attributed the improvement in air quality to dip in cases of setting crop residue afire. Kejriwal and the ruling AAP have been at the forefront of blaming stubble burning in neighboring Punjab and Haryana as one of the major reasons for high levels of air pollution during winters in Delhi.

"A very strong correlation can be seen between stubble burning and the spike in air pollution in North India. As soon as stubble burning began in the first week of Oct, the AQI started rising. Now that burning is coming to an end, air quality is also improving'" the chief minister tweeted. His tweet came in reply to pictures of farm fires posted by Jadmine Shah, vice chairman of Delhi Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC), a policy think tank of the city government.

"AQI levels dip to below 200 (Moderate level) in most parts of Delhi, exactly as farm fires reduce to a handful in Punjab, Haryana and UP. These pictures from 10am today say it all," Shah tweeted along with pictures. In another tweet, the chief minister said, " The stubble burning has stopped and with it, the air quality in Delhi has improved. A few people say that stubble burning contributes only 5 percent to air pollution in Delhi. So with a reduction of only 5 percent, has the air quality index improved from over 500 to 200? Rather than doing politics on pollution, there is a need to address the issue together with good intentions".

The BJP has been hitting out at Arvind Kejriwal government for "not doing anything" to control air pollution in the past five years and bringing in an odd-even road rationing scheme as Assembly polls are approaching. Senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Vijay Goel said if the Kejriwal government thinks stubble burning is the main reason for harmful air quality in Delhi then why did it resort to the odd-even scheme.

The Delhi government will take a final call on Monday whether or not to extend the scheme, which was implemented from November 4-15, considering the current situation of air pollution. A Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) led task force on pollution lifted the ban on the operation of non-PNG industries in Delhi and coal-based units in NCR as the air quality in the region improved on Saturday and is expected to become better in the next two days.

An India Meteorological Department official has said the wind direction is northwesterly and surface wind speed is high. Favorable weather is likely until November 18 and thereafter, the AQI may enter the higher end of 'poor' category or lower end of 'very poor' category.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UPDATE 5-Chinese soldiers help clean up Hong Kong streets, but violence flares again

Move over Mi Band 4; Xiaomi's Mi Watch is the new real deal

Spokesman gives statement about Hong Kong clean-up by Chinese PLA

Legacies co-writer explains 'Damon-connection' to Sebastian

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

With Ayodhya verdict, CJI starts clearing high profile pending cases

Ending all the speculations, the Chief Justice of India Mr. Ranjan Gogoi who is due to retire on November 17 decided to deliver the verdict in Ayodya dispute at 10.30 am on Saturday which is not a working day for the Supreme Court. This is ...

How partnerships and collaborations could enhance teacher training

Monica Malhotra Kandhari, Managing Director, MBD Group shares her views on public private partnership and collaborations in education sector. She supports her propositions with her organisations success stories....

Fixed Test centers would facelift level of WTC in India

The venues for the test matches in India should be fixed so that World Test Championship matches remain fair....

Videos

Latest News

Airbus-backed tournament unveils first electric racing aircraft

An Airbus-backed air racing tournament unveiled an electric-powered sports aircraft on Sunday, billed as the worlds first, as the European planemaker seeks to boost its green aerospace technology. Several companies, including U.S. ride-hail...

Whistleblower bureaucrat Sanjiv Chaturvedi seeks deputation in Lokpal

Citing his relentless fight against corruption, whistleblower bureaucrat Sanjiv Chaturvedi has sought deputation in the anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal. The 2002 batch Indian Forest Service officer, who made headlines during his tenure as ...

What India can learn from other countries to beat air pollution

As severe air pollution in North India has become an annual affair, the country could breathe easy by emulating policy interventions and technology employed by nations which have effectively dealt with the problem of critical air quality. F...

Bharti Airtel withdraws bid for RCom assets citing questionable, unfair conduct

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel has withdrawn its bid to purchase assets of Reliance Communications RCom after terming the move of committee of creditors to extend the bid submission deadline on the request of Reliance Jio as extremely unfai...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019