International Development News
Development News Edition

Otago’s planning system not fit for purpose to manage freshwater

“Existing planning provisions to manage freshwater are inadequate to deal with the expiry of the Otago mining privileges, known as deemed permits, in only two years,” Environment Minister David Parker said.

Otago’s planning system not fit for purpose to manage freshwater
The investigation of freshwater management at the Otago Regional Council by Professor Skelton, who was an Environment Canterbury commissioner, was undertaken at David Parker’s request. Image Credit: Flickr

A four-month investigation by former Environment Court judge Professor Peter Skelton found that Otago's freshwater planning system is not fit for purpose to manage the region's rivers, lakes, and aquifers and that the Council has inadequate rules for the taking of water and the discharge of nutrients.

"Existing planning provisions to manage freshwater are inadequate to deal with the expiry of the Otago mining privileges, known as deemed permits, in only two years," Environment Minister David Parker said.

"The predicament with deemed permits has been many years in the making. A 30-year transition period was provided to manage them. While the current council can't be held accountable for the lack of past progress, it can take action now to improve its freshwater management framework."

There are 356 deemed permits and about 180 other water permits that will expire on or before 1 October 2021.

"The Otago region is at a critical juncture for freshwater planning. I have written to the council recommending that, as a matter of priority, it develop a new Regional Policy Statement to be operative by 1 April 2022, and a new Land and Water Regional Plan to be operative by 31 December 2025," David Parker said.

Professor Skelton's report also concluded that the council's science and planning departments are under-resourced for the workload ahead.

David Parker rejected a recommendation in the report to extend the expiry date for the deemed permits by amending the Resource Management Act, preferring that the Council implement a narrow plan change to enable short term RMA consents, in place of the deemed permits, pending completion of the wider water plan.

The Otago Regional Council has until Christmas to set out the steps it will take to resolve these issues.

The investigation of freshwater management at the Otago Regional Council by Professor Skelton, who was an Environment Canterbury commissioner, was undertaken at David Parker's request.

It follows through on the Government's commitment to improve the operation of the Resource Management system and improve the management of freshwater after years of neglect.

"I want to thank Professor Skelton for his comprehensive report. I also want to acknowledge the assistance of Otago Regional Council during the investigation and the willingness of the Council to move on and make up for a lost time in its water management functions – I look forward to its response to the report before the end of the year," David Parker said.

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)

TRENDING

Airtel, Vodafone Idea, Reliance Jio to get Rs 42,000 cr relief from two year moratorium in spectrum payments: Sources.

Prison Break Season 6 likely to have 9 episodes, more info on production

The Last Kingdom Season 4 update – Returning cast revealed, Why fans can see more young actors

INTERVIEW-Moroccan scientist hunts for resilient plants to feed a warming Middle East

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

EdTech: A technical approach to flexible and cost-effective education

Its hight time for the world to go for innovative approaches like e-learning over traditional learning methods that need physical infrastructure, long-term planning, and huge investment.&#160;...

Our school campaigns are our strongest ally: Joaquin Antuna, founder of Peace and Cooperation

Joaquin Antuna is the founder of Peace and Cooperation, a Spanish NGO which was nominated as peace messenger by the United Nations in 1986. Antuna is of very firm opinion that in order to have an incisive impact on the community we live in,...

'No escape from telephones', this 1953 prediction actually comes true

In 1953, a telephone company chief predicted that therell be no escape from telephones in the future....

Videos

Latest News

UPDATE 2-U.S. Navy moves to expel court-martialed SEAL commando after Trump restored his rank

A U.S. Navy SEAL acquitted of murder in a war crimes trial but convicted of posing for pictures with the corpse of an Iraqi detainee now faces proceedings to expel him from special forces, days after President Donald Trump reversed his demo...

China needs to ensure policies boost economy - Premier Li

China needs to make better use of its various policy tools to boost the economy, Premier Li Keqiang said on Thursday. All possible means will be used to lower real interest rates, and monetary policy needs to be better suited to boosting ec...

Rupee opens on a flat note; depreciates 2 paise to 71.83 against the US dollar

Rupee opens on a flat note depreciates 2 paise to 71.83 against the US dollar....

Antetokounmpo's double-double helps Bucks beat Hawks

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 33 points and 11 rebounds and paced the visiting Milwaukee Bucks to a 135-127 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. It was the ninth time that Antetokounmpo has had 30 points and 10 rebounds in a game, best in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019