International Development News
Development News Edition

Here's how you can become less error prone and more efficient!

In the world where everyone expects people to commit fewer errors, people are continuously trying to become more efficient. And in the latest study, it has been found out that meditation can help people to become less prone to errors!

  • ANI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 24-11-2019 12:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-11-2019 12:49 IST
Here's how you can become less error prone and more efficient!
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

In the world where everyone expects people to commit fewer errors, people are continuously trying to become more efficient. And in the latest study, it has been found out that meditation can help people to become less prone to errors! A study, which has been published in--Brain Sciences, tested how open-monitoring meditation - or, the meditation that focuses awareness on feelings, thoughts or sensations as they unfold in one's mind and body alters brain activity in a way that eventually leads to increased error recognition.

"People's interest in meditation and mindfulness is outpacing what science can prove in terms of effects and benefits," said Jeff Lin, MSU psychology doctoral candidate, and study co-author. "But it's amazing to me that we were able to see how one session of guided meditation can produce changes to brain activity in non-meditators," added Lin.

The findings suggest that different forms of meditation can have different neurocognitive effects and Lin explained that there is little research about how open-monitoring meditation impacts error recognition. "Some forms of meditation have you focus on a single object, commonly your breath, but open-monitoring meditation is a bit different," Lin said.

"It has you tune inward and pay attention to everything going on in your mind and body. The goal is to sit quietly and pay close attention to where the mind travels without getting too caught up in the scenery," explained Lin. Lin and his MSU co-authors - William Eckerle, Ling Peng, and Jason Moser - recruited more than 200 participants to test how open-monitoring meditation affected how people detect and respond to errors.

The participants, who had never meditated before, were taken through a 20-minute open-monitoring meditation exercise while the researchers measured brain activity through electroencephalography or EEG. Then, they completed a computerised distraction test.

"The EEG can measure brain activity at the millisecond level, so we got precise measures of neural activity right after mistakes compared to correct responses," Lin said. "A certain neural signal occurs about half a second after an error called the error positivity, which is linked to conscious error recognition. We found that the strength of this signal is increased in the meditators relative to controls," added Lin.

While the meditators didn't have immediate improvements to actual task performance, the researchers' findings offer a promising window into the potential of sustained meditation."These findings are a strong demonstration of what just 20 minutes of meditation can do to enhance the brain's ability to detect and pay attention to mistakes," Moser said. "It makes us feel more confident in what mindfulness meditation might really be capable of for performance and daily functioning right there at the moment," continued Moser. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 4 synopsis revealed, What more you can see on Nov 26

Now You See Me 3: Benedict Cumberbatch to join Morgan Freeman, Exit of some characters

London: Brixton roads reopen; bomb threat called off

Former ISRO chief Kasturirangan to take over as NIIT University chairperson

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

How music can help expectant mothers during pregnancy

Music provides pleasant ambience for all but its more important for expectant mothers as besides ensuring pleasant environment for them it also directly and indirectly influences the unborn babies. There are various scientific findings to c...

Videos

Latest News

Filing review of Ayodhya verdict not in interest of Muslims, will harm Hindu-Muslim unity: National Commission for Minorities chief to PTI. PTI ASKHMB

Filing review of Ayodhya verdict not in interest of Muslims, will harm Hindu-Muslim unity National Commission for Minorities chief to PTI. PTI ASKHMB...

New marker helps predict mice prone to alcohol addiction: Study

Researchers have discovered a new brain-circuit system in mice that sheds light on how the rodents transition from moderate to compulsive alcohol consumption -- an advance that may lead to the development of new approaches to study drug add...

Ex-Lankan president Sirisena eyes return to Parliament, says expelled lawmaker

Sri Lankas former president Maithripala Sirisena is eyeing a return to the Parliament, an expelled senior lawmaker of his party claimed on Sunday. AHM Fowzie, a Sri Lanka Freedom Party member who was appointed a parliamentarian by Sirisena ...

Pakistan summons Norwegian Ambassador over Quran desecration incident

Islamabad Pakistan, Nov 24 SputnikANI The Pakistani Foreign Ministry on Saturday summoned the Norwegian Ambassador to Islamabad to express concern about the desecration of the Quran in Norways Kristiansand, the ministry said. Earlier this w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019