International Development News
Development News Edition

High-tech device to improve earthquake, tsunami forecast

  • PTI
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 12:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 12:26 IST
High-tech device to improve earthquake, tsunami forecast
Image Credit: Pixabay

Scientists have successfully developed and tested a high-tech device that can detect the small movements and changes in the Earth's seafloor -- often a precursor to deadly natural hazards, like earthquakes, volcanoes, and tsunamis. The shallow water buoy was installed off Egmont Key in the Gulf of Mexico last year and has been producing data on the three-dimensional motion of the seafloor, according to the researchers from the University of South Florida (USF) in the US.

The system will be able to detect small changes in the stress and strain of the Earth's crust, the researchers noted. The patent-pending seafloor geodesy system is an anchored spar buoy topped by a high precision global positioning system (GPS), they said.

The buoy' orientation is measured using a digital compass that provides heading, pitch, and roll information -- helping to capture the crucial side-to-side motion of the Earth that can be diagnostic of major tsunami-producing earthquakes, Dixon said. While there are several techniques for seafloor monitoring currently available, that technology typically works best in the deeper ocean where there is less noise interference.

Shallow coastal waters, which are less than a few hundred meters in-depth, are a more challenging environment but also an important one for many applications, including certain types of devastating earthquakes, the researchers said. Offshore strain accumulation and release processes are critical for understanding megathrust earthquakes and tsunamis, they noted.

The experimental buoy rests on the sea bottom using a heavy concrete ballast and has been able to withstand several storms. The system is capable of detecting movements as small as one to two centimeters, said Tim Dixon, Distinguished Professor at USF School of Geosciences.

"The technology has several potential applications in the offshore oil and gas industry and volcano monitoring in some places, but the big one is for improved forecasting of earthquakes and tsunamis in subduction zones," Dixon said. "The giant earthquakes and tsunamis in Sumatra in 2004 and in Japan in 2011 are examples of the kind of events we'd like to better understand and forecast in the future," he said.

Dixon said the system is designed for subduction zone applications in the Pacific Ocean's "Ring of Fire" where offshore strain accumulation and release processes are currently poorly monitored. One example where the group hopes to deploy the new system is the shallow coastal waters of earthquake-prone Central America.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Hong Kongers vote in record numbers as democracy camp seeks to send message

NTPC likely to issue green bonds to raise funds for THDCIL, NEEPCO acquisition

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi HC sets aside DPCC order levying EC on industrial units for violating norms

The Delhi High Court has set aside two orders of the Delhi Pollution Control Committee levying Environmental Compensation EC of Rs 42.6 lakh and Rs 12.4 lakh on two industrial units respectively for operating without valid consent to establ...

UP govt serves retirement notice to IAS officer over Noida plot allotment scam

The Uttar Pradesh government has served a notice to IAS officer Rajiv Kumar, who was convicted by a CBI court in 2012 in the Noida plot allotment scam for his compulsory retirement, officials said on Monday. A notice has been served to the ...

Paytm raises USD 1 bn in funding round led by T Rowe Price

Digital payments firm Paytm on Monday said it has raised USD 1 billion around Rs 7,173 crore in fresh round of funding led by US-based asset management firm T Rowe Price. Existing investors Alibaba and Softbank also participated in the fund...

Manhunt launched to find killers of SAPS officers

A manhunt has been launched to find the perpetrators behind the killing of two police officers in Gauteng at the weekend.According to police, at around 8 am on Friday night, a Captain and a Warrant Officer responded to a hi-jacking complain...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019