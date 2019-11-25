International Development News
Development News Edition

Arab ministers reject US decision on Israeli settlements

  • PTI
  • |
  • Cairo
  • |
  • Updated: 25-11-2019 22:33 IST
  • |
  • Created: 25-11-2019 22:25 IST
Arab ministers reject US decision on Israeli settlements
Image Credit: Wikimedia

Arab foreign ministers on Monday said they "reject" the US decision that it no longer considers Israeli settlements on the occupied West Bank illegal. A statement issued after an emergency meeting at the Cairo headquarters of the Arab League said the US decision "has no legal effect and is a clear violation of UN resolutions".

Arab foreign minister expressed their "condemnation and rejection of the US decision", the statement said. It came a week after Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that the United States no longer considers Israeli settlements in the West Bank and Israeli-annexed east Jerusalem illegal.

On November 18, Pompeo said that after legal consultation Washington had concluded the establishment of settlements was "not, per se, inconsistent with international law". That policy shift came nearly two years after President Donald Trump overturned decades of US policy by recognizing the contested holy city of Jerusalem as Israel's capital, sparking Palestinian and Arab anger.

After Pompeo's announcement, the Arab League said the US shift was "an extremely adverse development".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

A place on Earth with no life?

Pacific Ocean temperature swings violently in industrial age: Study

RCom lenders reject resignation of Anil Ambani, 4 others; ask them to extend cooperation in insolvency resolution process: Filing

Germany: Dresden's Green Vault museum looted of millions of euros

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Bill introduced in Lok Sabha to provide for restriction on use of hazardous material on ships

A bill was on Monday introduced in Lok Sabha to provide for restrictions or prohibition on the use of hazardous material on ships and regulation of their recycling by laying down standards and establishing a statutory mechanism for enforcem...

UPDATE 4-China and U.S. moving closer to trade deal, but no agreement on tariff rollbacks-report

China and the United States are moving closer to agreeing on a phase one trade deal, the Global Times, a tabloid run by the ruling Communist Partys official Peoples Daily, reported on Sunday.But the report noted that Washington and Beijing ...

Germany urges China to allow UN officials to Xinjiang

Germany on Monday called on China to provide access to the UN human rights commissioner and international experts to Xinjiang province amid surfacing of evidence proving Chinese authorities inflicting atrocities on minorities Muslims commun...

Concern over U.S. climate action grows among Republican voters, survey shows

By Matthew Lavietes NEW YORK, Nov 25 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The majority of Americans, including a growing share of moderate Republicans, are dissatisfied with U.S. government efforts to curb global warming, researchers said on Monday...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019