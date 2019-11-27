PSLV-C47 successfully injects Cartosat-3 into the orbit

... ...
US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...
While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....
Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...
Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO on Wednesday for the successful launch of Cartosat-3 satellite.I heartily congratulate the entire ISRO team on yet another successful launch of PSLV-C47 carrying indigenous Cartosat-3 satellit...
Was in NCP and will continue to be in the party AjitPawar....
NCP MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday said he was sure his uncle Ajit Pawar would return to the party and felt happy after the latter met party chief Sharad Pawar. He also said that the Pawars stand united and will remain so. Ajit Pawar called ...
Among the most hotly contested topics at international climate change talks in Madrid on December 2-13 will be the role of market-based mechanisms for reducing emissions of greenhouse gases, such as carbon offsets.WHAT IS OFFSETTING AND WHY...