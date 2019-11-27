International Development News
Development News Edition

PSLV-C47 successfully injects Cartosat-3 into the orbit

  • PTI
  • |
  • Sriharikota
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 09:55 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 09:52 IST
PSLV-C47 successfully injects Cartosat-3 into the orbit
ISRO on Wednesday launched PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites from Sriharikota Image Credit: ANI

PSLV-C47 successfully injects Cartosat-3 into the orbit:ISRO.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

PM congratulates ISRO on Cartosat-3 satellite launch

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated ISRO on Wednesday for the successful launch of Cartosat-3 satellite.I heartily congratulate the entire ISRO team on yet another successful launch of PSLV-C47 carrying indigenous Cartosat-3 satellit...

Was in NCP and will continue to be in the party: Ajit

Was in NCP and will continue to be in the party AjitPawar....

Was sure of Ajit's return, family stands united: Rohit Pawar

NCP MLA Rohit Pawar on Wednesday said he was sure his uncle Ajit Pawar would return to the party and felt happy after the latter met party chief Sharad Pawar. He also said that the Pawars stand united and will remain so. Ajit Pawar called ...

EXPLAINER-Going green? Does offsetting carbon emissions count?

Among the most hotly contested topics at international climate change talks in Madrid on December 2-13 will be the role of market-based mechanisms for reducing emissions of greenhouse gases, such as carbon offsets.WHAT IS OFFSETTING AND WHY...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019