International Development News
Development News Edition

ISRO assumes control of CARTOSAT-3; aims to address increased demands

ISRO assumes control of CARTOSAT-3; aims to address increased demands
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

HIGHLIGHTS

  • ISRO's tracking centre has assumed control of CARTOSAT-3 which was launched alongside 13 nanosatellites.
  • PSLV-C47 carried Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites and was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 09:28 hours.
  • CARTOSAT-3 would address increased user's demands across various sectors and its mission life is five years.

The Telemetry Tracking and Command Network of Indian Space Research Organisation has assumed control of the CARTOSAT-3 satellite which was successfully launched on Wednesday. ISRO launched the PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 09:28 hours.

After 17 minutes, CARTOSAT-3 was successfully injected into a sun-synchronous orbit of 509kms, the space agency said in a statement. "Subsequently, all the 13 nanosatellites of US were injected into their intended orbits," it said. "After separation of the CARTOSAT-3, its solar arrays were deployed automatically and the ISRO's Telemetry Tracking and Command Network at Bengaluru assumed control of the satellite," ISRO said adding in the coming days, the satellite would be brought to its final operational configuration.

According to ISRO Chief K Sivan, CARTOSAT-3 was the most complex and advanced earth observation satellite ever built by the space agency. He congratulated and complimented the launch vehicle and satellite teams involved in Wednesday's mission.

Following the launch, ISRO tweeted,

CARTOSAT-3 would address increased user's demands for large scale urban planning, rural resource and infrastructure development, coastal land use and land cover apart from defense and military purposes.

PSLV-C47 is the 49th flight and the mission life of CARTOSAT-3 is five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

Australian team to raise toast to late Phillip Hughes

Phillip Hughes is always in his teammates thoughts and the Australian team will raise a toast to absent friends in the memory of the cricketer who died five years ago after being struck on the neck by a bouncer. In a tragic chain of events,...

Bill to ban electronic cigarettes passed by LS

A bill to ban the production,import and sale of electronic cigarettes was passed by LokSabha on WednesdayThe Prohibition of Electronic Cigarettes Production,Manufacture, Import, Export, Transport, Sale, Distribution,Storage and Advertisemen...

Funds sanctioned for installing real-time train info system in 6k more locos: Rly Min

Additional funds for installation of real-time train information system in 6,000 more locomotives, both passenger and goods, have been sanctioned in 2019, the Railway Ministry informed Parliament on Wednesday. Replying to a query in the Lok...

After quitting as Dy CM, Ajit Pawar attends NCP MLAs' meet

NCP leader Ajit Pawar, who joined hands with the BJP last week to form government in Maharashtra but quit it later, attended a meeting of his party legislators here on Wednesday and guided them on various issues, party MLA Dhananjay Munde s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019