ISRO assumes control of CARTOSAT-3; aims to address increased demands

HIGHLIGHTS ISRO's tracking centre has assumed control of CARTOSAT-3 which was launched alongside 13 nanosatellites.

PSLV-C47 carried Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites and was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 09:28 hours.

CARTOSAT-3 would address increased user's demands across various sectors and its mission life is five years.

The Telemetry Tracking and Command Network of Indian Space Research Organisation has assumed control of the CARTOSAT-3 satellite which was successfully launched on Wednesday. ISRO launched the PSLV-C47 carrying Cartosat-3 and 13 nanosatellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre at 09:28 hours.

After 17 minutes, CARTOSAT-3 was successfully injected into a sun-synchronous orbit of 509kms, the space agency said in a statement. "Subsequently, all the 13 nanosatellites of US were injected into their intended orbits," it said. "After separation of the CARTOSAT-3, its solar arrays were deployed automatically and the ISRO's Telemetry Tracking and Command Network at Bengaluru assumed control of the satellite," ISRO said adding in the coming days, the satellite would be brought to its final operational configuration.

According to ISRO Chief K Sivan, CARTOSAT-3 was the most complex and advanced earth observation satellite ever built by the space agency. He congratulated and complimented the launch vehicle and satellite teams involved in Wednesday's mission.

CARTOSAT-3 would address increased user's demands for large scale urban planning, rural resource and infrastructure development, coastal land use and land cover apart from defense and military purposes.

PSLV-C47 is the 49th flight and the mission life of CARTOSAT-3 is five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)