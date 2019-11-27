International Development News
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-China says CO2 border tax will damage global climate change fight

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 27-11-2019 13:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-11-2019 13:17 IST
UPDATE 3-China says CO2 border tax will damage global climate change fight
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

New European proposals to launch a "carbon border tax" will damage global efforts to tackle climate change, China said on Wednesday, urging a pushback against climate "protectionism", a week before fresh global climate talks in Madrid. In October, the EU's new climate commissioner, Frans Timmermans, said research would begin on the new tax, aimed at protecting European firms from unfair competition by raising the cost of products from countries taking inadequate action against climate change.

But a border tax, together with a decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to withdraw from the 2015 Paris agreement, would seriously harm international efforts to tackle global warming, China said in a report on Wednesday, making its first formal comments on the proposals. "We need to prevent unilateralism and protectionism from hurting global growth expectations and the will of countries to combat climate change together," Zhao Yingmin, China's vice environment minister, told a briefing.

Europe's border tax, part of a proposed "green deal" aimed at making the block "climate-neutral" by 2050, is likely to face scrutiny in the latest round of annual climate negotiations set to begin in Madrid next week. The idea has been welcomed by European steel association Eurofer but opposed by other industry groups concerned about retaliatory trade measures.

A tax would probably raise the price of Chinese goods in Europe, and Beijing believes it would violate a core principle of the Paris accord, which says richer countries should bear greater responsibility for cutting emissions. In its national commitments to fight global warming, China - the world's largest producer of greenhouse gas - has pledged to bring emissions to a peak by "around 2030".

Although China has not set targets to cut absolute emission levels, it has cut its carbon intensity, or output per unit of economic growth, by 48.5% from 2005 to 2018, two years ahead of schedule, Zhao said. The United States says the Paris accord is unfair to its firms as the pact does not do enough to tackle emissions from competitors in China and India.

China's total annual emissions in 2018 were about 14 gigatonnes, the United Nations said this week, more than twice those of the U.S. Its emissions per person roughly match those of Japan and the European Union. Beijing has promised "the highest possible ambition" when updating pledges next year but has not yet offered to revise its 2030 target, although one expert says emissions could peak as early as 2022.

"The targets have been determined scientifically on the basis of economic development and current national conditions," said Zhao, adding that achieving them calls for "extraordinary efforts". China's efforts to build a nationwide carbon trading platform were also progressing, environment official Li Gao told the briefing, without giving a timeframe.

China has hit technical difficulties in meeting its pledge to launch the platform in 2017 among its Paris commitments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-Turkey holds up NATO military plans over Syria dispute - sources

Ex-White House lawyer moves to block judge's ruling requiring testimony

13 French soldiers killed in Mali helicopter crash; biggest loss in decades

Trump lukewarm on Hong Kong as trade talks enter 'final' stage

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Lebanese protestors determined to root out longstanding corruption

... ...

US-China Trade-War: Market to Warship all in a Day

US and China, both the superpowers, are at loggerheads on a wide range of issues including trade. Though the US President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping signaled towards a trade agreement on Friday, the events throughou...

No lessons learnt, Delhi again facing haze and hazardous Air pollution

While the parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha Upper House were engaged in allegations and counter allegations on Thursday, the pollution was rising outside which soon took the form of a haze....

How to turn the aging population productive, ADB shows the path

Mature and older workers are not necessarily unproductive, and they may perform continuously well in certain types of work, but their productivity in others may naturally decline. In addition, the scarcity of young-to-middle-aged workers co...

Videos

Latest News

35th Infantry Commanders’ Conference commences on 26 Nov

35th Infantry Commanders Conference commenced on 26 November 2019 at the Infantry School, Mhow. The conference is a biennial event aimed at taking a holistic review of operational, training and management aspects of the Infantry which are c...

Real-time power market likely to be reality by Apr 1: CERC Chairman

The real-time power market is expected to kick in from April 1 next year, following which consumers including discoms or captive users can buy power at exchanges just one hour before delivery, said a senior official on Wednesday. At present...

Three agroforestry projects in Côte d'Ivoire get financial supports from FAO

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations is currently supporting three agroforestry projects for Cte dIvoire. The overall cost of the projects worth around USD 26 million.The projects supported by the Food and Agriculture...

Lok Sabha passes bill to ban e-cigarettes in country.

Lok Sabha passes bill to ban e-cigarettes in country...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2019